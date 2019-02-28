March 1

The Lakemore Police Department is looking for those that love to cook chili for a Battle of the Bowls contest to raise money for the department's Share a Christmas Project. Whether you are member of a fire or police department, business or an individual or family bring your beans and fixin's and join in. To register get entry forms or more information and the rules and guidelines call 330-733-6125 or email vlpd145@gmail.com. The event will be held March 23 at the Tadmor Shrine Center, 3000 Krebs Drive. The registration deadline is March 1. Don't want to cook but love chili? From 4 to 7 p.m. give the chili a taste. For $10, get a full set of tasting cups and a full bowl.

March 2

- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy the Antique & Classic Bicycle Show and Swap Meet at Grace UCC Church Hall, 13275 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown. Free Admission. For information, contact Dan Schwaberow at 330-699-4517, Ron Ashley at 330-899-9447, or Bob Hirschfelt at 330-699-9798.

March 5

- At 6:30 p.m., join Summa Health Orthopedic Surgeon Kiel Pfefferle as he discusses how the Orthopedic team at Summa approaches pre-operative and post-operative non-opioid pain management. The talk is a part of the Summa Health, City of Green Drug Task Force speaker series. The series is free and will be held at the Central Administration Building located at 1755 Town Park Blvd. All programs will also be livestreamed at cityofgreen.org/videos. You can learn more about the programs at www.cityofgreen.org/drug-task-force.

March 6

- From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions can learn how maple syrup is made. A short hike and craft are included. Make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. The event takes place at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Ave. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 7

- Registration Roundup for preschool and kindergarten registration for Springfield Local Schools will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Spring Hill Elementary School. Representatives will be available with all the needed information. There will be prizes of school supplies and other items. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served.

- From 6 to 7:30 p.m., celebrate Women's History Month by learning the history, stories and impact the women of Summit Metro Parks make at work and in their communities. Join Naturalist Becca for a short presentation followed by a panel discussion. Bring your questions and positivity. The event will be held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 8

- Lonestar will perform on the Kent Stage located at 175 E. Main St. Gold Circle tickets are $49 and reserved seats are $39. The show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.thekentstage.com where the full calendar of concerts can be accessed. Tickets also available by phone at 877-987-6487.

March 9

- From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., teens ages 13 to 17 can join the park’s interpretive artist for lessons in nature-inspired art. This is a drop-off program. Dress for a mess. Registration is required. For more information call 330-865-8065. The program takes place at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center 1828 Smith Road.

March 11

- Grace United Church of Christ (UCC) in Uniontown is hosting an eight-hour Scrapbooking Crop and Card-Making Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 16. Crafters in the community can reserve a table to participate by March 11. The $25 per person registration fee includes the use of one 8-foot table per person for 8 hours, snacks throughout the day and a salad bar lunch, hourly door prize drawings, use of Cricut and Sizzix die-cutting and Cuttlebug embossing machines plus 100 plus punches and various stencils. Helpers will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. Basket raffle tickets are available. To register, contact Sandie Sourwine at 330-472-6369 or Nan Naugle at 330-699-5284. This fundraiser typically sells out quickly, so call before the March 11 registration deadline. The church is at 13275 Cleveland Ave.

- Coventry AARP #3820 will meet at 1:15 p.m. at the Portage Lakes Kiwanis Club Civic Center, 725 Portage Lakes Drive. The speaker will be Holly Miller, senior administrator of the Deptartment of Community and Economic Development. She will give information on advantages of being a senior and how our Summit County Government can help us better our lives. Free refreshments will be served, and all are welcome. The meeting will be canceled if the Coventry Local School District closes due to weather.

March 13

- From 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. join interpretive artists for this entertaining lesson in nature drawing. Bring a sketchbook, pencil and a sense of humor. Beginners are welcome. Registration is required F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 14

- From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., kids ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions can learn how maple syrup is made. A short hike and craft are included. Make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. Registration is required. The program is being held at Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Nature Center 390 W. Crosier St. For information, call 330-865-8065.