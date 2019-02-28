Springfield Township

A Massillon man stole $290 worth of clothes from a South Arlington Road store. He got into his vehicle and left the property. The person who saw him shoplift was able to correctly identify him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Officers were dispatched to a South Arlington Road store for an active theft call on Jan. 31. The suspect, an unemployed man, had stolen merchandise in his pants and under his coat. Police also found two hypodermic needles in his pocket. $398 worth of merchandise was recovered. The man was issued a court summons for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a court date and released.

Three juvenile females were stopped for shoplifting from a South Arlington Road store on Jan. 31. They had concealed $427 worth of merchandise in their purses and by putting them on in the fitting rooms and then walking out of the store. The girls were arrested and released to their parents.

New Franklin

There was a domestic dispute between a married couple reported around 4 p.m. Feb. 6. Both parties stated that nothing turned physical. An officer gave the wife a courtesy ride to a local motel.

A Manchester High School Guidance Counselor contacted a police officer on Feb. 6 and said that a student stated he was thinking about killing himself. The officer spoke to the student who confirmed that he had been thinking about hurting himself. New Franklin EMS responded and transported the student to Akron Children Hospital for further treatment.

A 64-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with her husband on Feb. 8. She said that he had threatened to kill her and went into the bedroom. She heard him load his shotgun. The husband confirmed they had gotten into an argument and that he did threaten physical harm. The woman initially refused to cooperate, but ultimately left residence for the night to stay with her son. The officer confiscated the shotgun that was in the residence and transported it back to this department to be logged into property for safekeeping.

An Akron woman reported that a man was driving by her house in a white truck repeatedly on Jan. 31. The man knew the woman’s daughter and the woman reported that he drives by often because he is obsessed with the daughter. The truck was not in the area at the time. The woman said she would be getting a protection order against the man.

A 32-year-old man was stopped Feb. 1 for failur to reinstate his driving privileges. Police found a black snap-top container inside the man’s backpack. In the container were two glass pipes and marijuana. The man was issued a citation and summons before being released.

A man reported to officers that he had $80 stolen from him at a South Arlington Road store. He had forgotten to take the cash back that he had pulled out at a self-checkout lane. When he went back, the money was gone. Loss Prevention reviewed video footage of a woman between the ages of 35-45 use the money to pay for her own groceries.

A 19-year-old man was stopped for reckless driving on private property on Feb. 1. His 24-year-old brother was a passenger in the vehicle. Officers smelled marijuana from the car. A search found a metal smoking pipe, marijuana stems, 3.3 grams of marijuana, a glass bong, a plastic bong, and a black scale. The younger brother admitted that everything except one pipe belonged to him. The older brother confirmed this. Both were arrested with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They were issued summons and released.

An employee of a South Arlington Road store told officers on Feb. 1 that two suspects were under-scanning items at self-checkout. The officer stopped the pair and asked to see their receipt. The first woman, a 24-year-old female, asked why. Her friend, a 20-year-old woman, reportedly started screaming and being belligerent. The pair tried to leave and they were both arrested. The belligerent woman tried to resist after being handcuffed. She had to be escorted to the cruiser. It was found that she was intoxicated. $378 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered. Both were charged with theft. The younger woman was also charged with resisting and underage consumption. They were issued summons and released.

A 24-year-old woman stated that she and her boyfriend, 35, got into a verbal argument over their child on Feb. 10. This officer then spoke to the boyfriend and he stated that he didn’t know why they got in a fight. The boyfriend voluntarily left the residence for the evening.

A woman’s vehicle was reported stolen on Feb. 11. She had started her vehicle in her driveway and left it running with the keys inside at about 10:55 a.m. and later discovered it was gone. The vehicle is a gray 2012 Volkswagen Passat.

An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation commit a marked lanes violation on Feb. 11 and found the driver, a 29-year-old woman, did not have a license. When the woman stood up after doing paperwork in the police cruiser, a hypodermic needle fell out of her pants. Fluid in the needle tested positive for heroin. The woman was placed under arrest for possessing drug abuse instrument, possession of drugs and obstructing justice. She was transported to Barberton Jail.

A woman reported that her daughter had gotten into trouble at Norton High School on Feb. 12. The mother said that the daughter was upset because the mother had taken her phone away. The daughter had run off on foot in Norton plaza and the mother could not locate her. Police put a BOLO out on the daughter and listed her as missing. Later that day, the mother contacted the police to say the daughter had been located. Officers verified this and the BOLO/missing status was removed.

A man reported Feb. 12 that someone came onto his property and stole $10 from a community box that he has set up by the house. He told police that he saw an older green Dodge pickup truck in his driveway around the same time, but did not see anyone get out of the vehicle. He said that this is not the first time this has happened. This case is under investigation.

Between 10 p.m. Feb. 12 and 7:30 a.m. Feb. 13, someone stole four wheels and tires from a residence.

A woman reported to police on Feb. 13 that in December a company vehicle drove off the road and caused damage to her yard. Police contacted the owner of the company who said he would contact the woman to make sure the damage is fixed.

Around midnight on Feb. 13, a woman, 29, reportedly got into a verbal dispute with her boyfriend and stated that he broke property around the house. However, she said the dispute was not physical. The boyfriend agreed and said he would leave for th night.

A man reported that his granddaughter, over whom he has legal guardianship, ran away around 8 p.m. Feb. 13. The girl texted her grandfather that she will not be returning home and that she will be staying with her mother. The girl was listed as missing and a BOLO was sent out to surrounding agencies.

An anonymous caller told police on Feb. 15 that there was a deceased dog in a backyard and another dog running around on the property. The caller stated the back door to the listed house was unlocked so they let the dog inside. Upon arrival, police went to the backyard, saw the deceased dog in the backyard and the other dog through the back storm door inside the house. The homeowner stated that both dogs are his and he visits once a day to do construction work on the house. The man also stated that the deceased dog has been laying in his backyard for a couple months. Police then contacted the Summit County Humane Society and advised them of this incident.

An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Feb. 15. During the stop, the officer asked the driver, a 42-year-old man, to step out of the vehicle. The officer called for K-9 backup and the dog had a positive hit on the driver side door. During a search of the vehicle, officers found two bags of white crystals which later tested positive for methamphetamines. The man was arrested and transported for booking. The vehicle was towed.

A woman told police on Feb. 15 that she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation over a pill she found when she arrived home from work. The woman said it became physical when the boyfriend tried to get the pill back. The woman refused to give the man back the pill and started questioning him about it as she held it in her closed fist. The man then struck her hand causing her to drop the pill. He then picked up the pill and placed it into his pocket. The man then got into his vehicle and left the residence. The woman said she was afraid of what might happen if he returned. The officer then contacted Lawrence Township Police Department to see if the man was at a location within the township. He was and he was taken in without incident. He was booked into the Barberton Jail.

An officer noticed a vehicle stop in the middle of Manchester Road on Feb. 16 and the driver start yelling at a pedestrian. The officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver, 23, was under an OVI (Operating a Vehicle under the Influence) suspension. The man was placed under arrest and released with a citation to appear in Barberton Municipal Court. The vehicle was parked at the registered owners residence.

Lakemore

A 46-year-old woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend around 5:30 p.m. at her house on Feb. 3. The woman stated the 46-year-old boyfriend kicked in her front door and came upstairs to the bedroom where she was. He took an aerosol can and a lighter and attempted to catch her on fire. The woman said she ran downstairs, but was kicked halfway down. She fell down the rest of the stairs and the man pinned to the floor and punched her in the face with a closed fist. She was able to get away and ran outside and her 21-year-old son pulled up. The son got out of the vehicle and the older man tried to hit him with a baseball bat. The son reportedly ran inside the house and got a baton and the two men started wrestling on the ground. The son took the baseball bat from older man and attempted to hit him. At some point, the older man was able to get on top of the son and punched him. When the son got free, he reportedly got into the vehicle and drove the car into older man, striking him with the vehicle. The older man was arrested and taken to Akron General.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, somebody utilized the real estate key to enter a vacant residence on Canton Road and removed the copper pipes from the basement area. The copper was worth about $900. The realtor's box on the door was open and no key was present.

A female entered a Canton Road store Feb. 6 and removed merchandise without paying for it. The same woman was in the store the prior day and also removed items without paying for them. The suspect was identified the next day and arrested on Feb. 8.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly shoplifting at a Canton Road store on Feb. 7 when police arrived. The woman, 37, was found to have a pair of tennis shoes worth $80 in her purse. Dispatch confirmed the male, 38, suspect had a warrant out of Barberton. The man took off running through the plaza when officers tried to stop him. He was discovered hiding on a porch on Plaza Court and taken into custody. He was given a summons for obstructing official business and turned over to Barberton Police. The store refused to prosecute for the theft and the woman was released.

A mother, 37, told police on Feb. 8 that her 16-year-old daughter threatened to kill her. The daughter said that an argument ensued over her mother's missing makeup. The mother and daughter were transported by an officer to Akron Children's Hospital for a mental health evaluation. No charges were filed.

Green

A woman reported her mailbox was run over on Feb. 2. She stated that this has happened several times in the past and she had footage of the incident, which involved a Jeep Wrangler.

A 31-year-old woman called police around midnight Feb. 4 to say a man was making threatening statements inside an East Turkeyfoot Lake Road gas station. Police arrived on scene and the woman said that the man had threatened to assault and kill her. The man was located at a nearby motel, where the two had been sharing a room. He said that the woman was going to steal from the gas station and he told her not to. The man also said that the woman was on drugs and dumped her purse on the bed where police could see two needles. Due to conflicting statements, no charges were filed. The woman did not want to prosecute and said she wanted the man to leave the room.

Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4, someone entered the construction site and stole a large tool box on wheels with several items in it. The tool box and its items were valued at $3,400. A 16-foot double-axle trailer was also taken. The license plate was entered into LEADS.

A man called police around 8 p.m. Feb. 6 and when police responded, they found him slumped over at the wheel of a vehicle. The 38-year-old man said he knew the law and he was allowed to detox himself in his vehicle. The man was then arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and taken to the detox center at St. Thomas Hospital. His vehicle was towed.

A loss prevention officer at a South Arlington Road store saw a man put boxes of Legos into store bags and walk out the door without paying on Feb. 7. The loss prevention officer tried to stop the man at the front of the store but he ran into the parking lot and fled in a white Dodger Charger. The incident was caught on security camera. The man was identified and Stow Police made contact with him at his house. The man said he had not been to the Target in Green. Stow Police advised that he needed to turn himself in or a warrant for his arrest would be issued. He refused and a warrant has been issued.

An employee of a towing company stated that she was contacted by Huntington Bank on Feb. 7 which informed her that an unknown person had attempted to cash a check in Cuyahoga Falls. The counterfeit check had a correct sequence number but it was not the right business check. No funds were lost. The incident is under investigation.

Police were called Feb. 8 when a woman refused to let the man remove his personal items after the couple split up. Deputies were called and stood by as the man gathered his essentials. Both parties were told to seek legal means to divide assets.

A woman told police Feb. 8 that she checked out six DVDs from Green library. She said that they were in the back seat of her car, but could not lock the doors because of the cold and they were stolen.

A car was pulled over for unreadable temporary registration on Feb. 8. The driver of the vehicle had a suspended license. The registration had expired on Feb. 2 and bag of marijuana and two pipe were found in the car. The man was charged through Barberton Court for possession of drug instruments, possession of drugs, and driving under suspension. The vehicle was towed.

Uniontown

A Uniontown man told police he entered an empty garage via an unlocked door on Feb. 5. When speaking with officers, he said he had just left his girlfriend’s and was waiting on a ride. He said he knew the house was vacant because it was for sale. There were no signs of forced entry or evidence of theft. He was charged with criminal trespass and released.

A 49-year-old woman reported on Feb. 6 that a man had used an Uber to sit outside her home and flash the car lights at her. He had been sending her harassing text messages during the same time period. He left before police arrived.

An 84-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman reported fraud on Feb. 8. Their mail had been taken between February 1-8. An investigation is pending.

A 33-year-old woman and her 51-year-old husband reportedly had a domestic dispute that turned violent on Feb. 9. When police arrived, both parties had visible injuries. Officers determined the woman to be the aggressor and she was arrested for domestic violence.

During a domestic issue Feb. 9, a man began to yell at the police chief. He was issued a summons for disorderly conduct while intoxicated. A female witness was also checked by Lakemore Fire for a head injury.

A 43-year-old woman had her identity stolen and a Verizon account opened in her name on Jan. 30. She found out and reported it on Feb. 9. An investigation is pending.

Between Feb. 4-11, a Dodge Ram 1500 drove through a yard on Edison Street to avoid the traffic light. The vehicle is on camera driving through the grass before heading south on Mogadore Avenue.

Hartville

A man, 41, and woman, 39, were reportedly shoplifting inside a Kent Avenue store on Jan. 31. When officers arrived, the woman was taken aside and police found tea candles and birthday cards. When asked about it, she said she bought them the night before. When asked why she had a large purse, she said she had just been given it today. Then she said she had been given it last night. Police asked how she would pay for the items she had in her cart and she said her boyfriend was going to pay. The woman had $4 on her. Her boyfriend, police found out, did not have any money, but was found with a syringe with a cap. He said that he didn’t know he had the syringe but he was a user of meth and heroin. Officers said he was sweating and showing signs of withdrawal. In the pair’s vehicle, officers observed a bag of laundry pods, a butane torch and butane lighter. There was also pants and a shirt with Dollar General tags. An employee of Dollar General confirmed they belonged to the store. The man was arrested for shoplifting and drug abuse instruments. Both were released from the scene.

A woman was reportedly yelling and trying to kick in an “employee only” door at an Edison Street business on Feb. 2. Officers responded and found the female in a bathroom. Officers detained the 23-year-old woman. The woman's father, who was the owner of the business, said his daughter had tried to contact him and tried to get in to the back room. He also advised police that the woman had active warrants. Inside the bathroom, officers found a plastic baggie sticking out of a hole in the wall. The baggie had crystals in it resembling meth. The woman denied it was hers. Then she resisted arrest by remaining limp for a short time while officers carried her outside. She was placed in the back of the police vehicle and read her rights. Then, police reported, she admitted that the meth was hers and she uses meth on occasion. Her purse was searched and officers found six white pills, two bottles of pills that were not hers, a checkbook with two blank checks and one partially filled out for $700 and eight carbon copy check stubs attached to a checkbook for a total of $4,400. She also had reloadable credit cards with someone else’s name on them. She was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property. Upon further research, the pills were not controlled substances. The owner of the pills said that he and his girlfriend were moving out of a house in Akron when it was broken into. A TV and some pills had been taken. The owner does not know the arrested woman. The owner of the checks had reported the checks stolen earlier this year out of Summit County. The owner of the checks stated that his daughter had let the woman stay at their house in January and believe she took the checks then. The owner of the cards lives in Copley and is trying to be contacted.

A person reportedly entered West Maple Street car dealership and stopped at phone and internet service at 3:12 PM on Feb. 3. The suspect also opened the general manager’s door and damaged the desk and floor safe. Nothing was reported missing and except the server that the security video was stored on. There was also insignificant damage to other locked areas as if someone was trying to make it look like there was forced entry. Employees found the damage the next morning at 7:36.

There was a report of a break in on Feb. 6 at an East Maple Street restaurant. The owner stated that she went into her office and the printer began printing. The paperwork was a shipping label for one of her employees. The owner asked the employee if he had been in her office and he said yes. She asked how he got in there and he said he used a screwdriver to open the door and she fired him. Nothing was reported missing and the owner did not want charges filed.

An employee of West Maple Street barbershop filed a harassment report on Feb. 10. The 25-year-old woman stated that a much older man had been coming to get his hair cut by her for the past two months, but he had been a client of the business for five years. He started to make advances toward her, offering to take her on a cruise or out to dinner. She declined all his advances. When the man came in on Feb. 8, another employee told him that she did not want to see him. He went back out to his vehicle and got some flowers and a folder. He went back in and asked the woman to forgive him. Inside the folder were his financial records, love letters and a greeting card asking the woman to marry him. The woman reported she was unsure what he would do next and fears for her safety. Officers went to the man's home and he said he told officers that he had been in love with the woman for four years. He stated he wanted to leave everything to her when he passes away. An officer advised the man to stop contacting her and she was not interested. The officer also advised the man to find a new place to get his haircuts. He also told the man that he could face criminal charges if he continued to contact her.

A 65-year-old man came into the police department on Feb. 13 to file a report of fraud. Someone had used a prepaid card that belonged to him. He had been driving from Florida to Ohio, where he started with $400. He stopped for gas a few more times, but then the card stopped working. When he went into a store and the balance was $0. He checked his receipts and it did not add up to $400. He called the number on the back and the representative said the card had been used in Florida at about the same time he was trying to use it in Ohio. The representative said to contact police.