March 1

- The Hoover Historical Center opens its 2019 tour season with free guided tours at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. The hourly tours are available Thursday through Saturday through October. Among the many facets of Hoover history presented throughout the tour, works of the late Ellsworth P. Smith will be exhibited through the 2019 tour season. Donations are accepted. Each $5 donation will give visitors free entry into a raffle for Cleveland Indians T-Shirt. The Hoover Historical Center is on the National Register of Historic Sites, has an Ohio Historical Marker, and is a Blue Star Museum with a Blue Star Memorial in the gardens. For more information, view the Center’s website www.walsh.edu/hoover-historical-center or phone 330-490-7435.

- There’s been another kill on the hill. At 7 p.m., March 1-3, a group of Vaudevillians will take over Spring Hill. Come see the comedian, the juggler, the singer, and the fortunetellers and witness their amazing acts. But what happens when one ends up dead? Be sure to come early to park and get checked in before performances start. Tickets are on sale at Spring Hill Historic Home, $15 for non-members and $12 for members. Call Spring Hill at 330-833-6749 or visit www.springhillhistorichome.org/kill/ for reservations. Tickets are limited. Light refreshments will be served after the performance. Spring Hill Historic Home is located just east of the Lake Avenue intersection with Wales Road.

March 2

- Instructor Julie Thornberry will work with guests of all ages who want to try tapestry weaving at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Participants will warp a loom, create designs, and learn basic principles of weaving to make a small tapestry to take home along with the loom. Join the workshop any time between noon and 2 p.m. Artistic talent, weaving skills, and reservations are not necessary. All materials, tools, and instruction are included at no charge. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the North Canton Public Library will host its How-to-Festival with 32 classes in six hours. Classes will be 30 minutes long. The attendees will learn how to solve dog behavior problems, style hair with modern wave looks, write a novel in a month, create a natural medicine cabinet, use natural health products with your pets, train a cat, find the best local restaurants, set up a model train set, improve health with honey, make slime and so much more. The festival extends through the lunch hour, and the library will provide a free brown bag lunch to attendees. The teen advisory board will host a bake sale. The How-to Festival is open to everyone. There is no registration required, and all classes are first come, first served. For additional information about the event, contact Christina Weyrick at 330-499-4712, ext. 331, or cweyrick@northcantonlibrary.org.

March 5

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to attend its Historical Fiction Book Club as they discuss Carnegie’s Maid by Marie Benedict. The club is free and open to the public. Read the book then join others for an hour of relaxed discussion. For more information or to reserve your copy, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Meditation Discussion Group from 6:30 to 7:40 p.m. with guest presenter Gwen Miller. Registration is required for the free classes. For more information or to register, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312.

March 6

- Use your smartphone for your health is a free program presented at 3 p.m. at North Canton Medical center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. Attendees will learn how to use a smartphone to track health and store health information. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

March 7

- Women’s Impact will honor six accomplished community members at the Women’s Impact Awards at 5:30 p.m. at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center. The event is open to the public. The 2019 recipients of the award that recognizes leaders in encouraging women to unleash their power and realize their potential are, Andrea Capuano, vice president of organizational development, ComDoc, Inc.; Michelle Cordova, chief of the juvenile division, Stark County Prosecutor’s Office; Rebecca Crowl, retired president of Aultman College; Luke Durudogan, president of Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Helen Garofalo, former Stark County Clerk for the Common Pleas Court; and Kari Groh, retired vice president of communications for The Timken Company. Tickets are $85 per person and tables of eight are available for $750, including table signs and recognition throughout the evening. To register or to purchase an ad in the commemorative program, please visit www.womensimpactinc.com. For information, contact Shelley Schweitzer at womensimpactinc@gmail.com.

- ABCs of Medicare will be presented at 6 p.m. at North Canton Medical Center Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. at 6 p.m. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

- Lymphedema Management will be presented at 6 p.m., by Anna Frum, OTRL, CLT, at 6 p.m. at Aultman West, door 3, 2021 Wales Ave. NW, Massillon. Learn how to manage basic daily tasks with lymphedema and various treatment options available today. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

March 8

- At 7 p.m., March 8 and March 9, the Massillon Lions Club presents “Welcome to Kornfield Kounty.” The show is an entertaining nod to the comedy and Country music of the 60s and 70s. Tickets are $10 for Friday and Saturday performances, $8 for Sunday matinees. Tickets may be purchased online at lionslincolntheatre.org. To order tickets by phone, call 1-800-838-3006. The theatre is located at 156 Lincoln Way E.

- The Mercy Health Center of North Canton, 6200 Whipple Ave. NW, will be holding a health, open to the community from 7 to 11 a.m. The fair will include a variety of very low-cost blood testing, additional free screenings, give-a-ways and more. Participants can purchase a base package of blood screenings for $15 that include, BMP (Basic Metabolic Count), Lipid Profile (total cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL) and CBC (Complete Blood Count). Other blood screenings will be available. For more information, see cantonmercy.org.

March 9

- Any time between 2 and 4 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Mardi Gras Masks. Have fun creating your own festive Mardi Gras mask. All supplies provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The free program is open to the public, and no registration is required. For more information call the library at 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

March 13

- A Grief Share program will be held Wednesdays through June 5 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Church of the Lakes, 5944 Fulton Drive NW, room 214. The cost is $20, scholarships are available. If you have lost a loved one (spouse, child, parent, sibling, etc.) you may want to join this class. It is Biblically-based program that delivers hope and support for those going through the grief process. To register for GriefShare call the Church of the Lakes office at 330-499-8972.

- MonaLisa Touch: A Life-Changing Procedure will be presented at 6 p.m. at North Canton Medical Center, 6200 Whipple Ave. NW. Unable to enjoy physical intimacy? Constantly looking for the nearest restroom? Attend this program to learn about a cutting-edge technique. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

March 14

- ABCs of Medicare will be presented at 6 p.m. at Massillon Recreation Center, 505 Erie Street, North. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

March 15

- At the 7 p.m. the Massillon Lions Club is proud to present “Welcome to Kornfield Kounty.” The show is an entertaining nod to the comedy and Country music of the 60’s and 70’s. Tickets are $10 for Friday and Saturday performances, $8 for Sunday matinees. Tickets may be purchased online at lionslincolntheatre.org. To order tickets by phone, call 1-800-838-3006. The theatre is located at 156 Lincoln Way E.