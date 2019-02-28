COVENTRY TWP. Coventry Local Schools officials are hoping to better the network speed in two of the district’s buildings.

During the Feb. 21 meeting, the Board of Education approved a contract with Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology (NEOnet) to upgrade the networks at the elementary and middle school.

The board heard a presentation from Kelly Kendrick, the technology director for the district, who said the high school is already upgraded since it is a new building. She said the networks in the elementary and middle school haven’t been upgraded in nearly a decade.

She said at that time they were installed, there weren’t as many devices and now all these new devices are pulling on the network and making it slow. The district is able to obtain federal money through E-Rate, which will reimburse the district of 60 percent of the cost.

Kendrick said the district has noticed some glitches during state tests along with lag time.

“It’s beginning to become an issue,” Kendrick said.

Three bids were obtained for the project as the district did a request for proposals. NEOnet came in at the lowest bid at $258,657. The district will first pay for the full project and then a reimbursement check will be issued.

The upgrades may be done by sometime next fall, but Kendrick said it could be longer.

In other business Feb. 21, the board:

- Approved a contract with Akron Civic Theater for graduation.

- Approved a contract with Tangier’s for prom, which will come at no cost to the district as the cost will be paid for through prom tickets and student raised funds.

- Approved a contract with Zone Entertainment for entertainment for prom and this will come at no cost to the district as prom tickets and student raised funds will pay for it.

- Approved a contract with Tangier’s for the top 10 banquet.

- Approved college credit plus agreements with Stark State, the University of Akron and Eastern Gateway Community College.

- Heard from Superintendent Lisa Blough, who said the district will be flying the Coventry Comets flag at half-staff in honor of the passing of Coventry Trustee Tom Seese. She said Seese was a long-time supporter of Coventry Local Schools. A moment of silence was held in his honor.

- Heard from Blough about the high school girls bowling team, which advanced to the state tournament.

- Heard from Blough that the district sold the former Cottage Grove School property for $73,300.

The next Coventry Local Schools board meeting will be 6 p.m. March 13 at Coventry Elementary School.