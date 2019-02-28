NEW FRANKLIN It is not every day that a team of 22 accountants become “polar people” and jump in a lake but, for a good cause, the team from Bober Markey Fedorovich (BMI), laughed, had fun and then jumped in the icy cold lake to participate in the 16th annual Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump.

The event was held Feb. 23 at Portage Lakes State Park swim beach, 5031 Manchester Road. Two interns for BMI, Connor Bast and Ryan Fletcher, were first time jumpers and were pumped to go but, Fletcher said, he wished it was a little warmer out. The group raised more than $4,000 for the cause. BMI accountants Sarah Coffman and Ali Lynch said they were there to jump because raising money for the Akron Canton Food Bank was a good cause and they thought it would be fun. They were also first-time jumpers but it was not the first time the company had participated in the event.

The skies were cloudy, it was a balmy 44 degrees and the water temperature was 33 degrees and about 700 jumpers found a clear spot through the ice to jump in for a good cause. The brave jumpers raised more than $125,000 for The Akron-Canton Foodbank.

Da“I’m always humbled by the amount of people who participate in the Polar Bear Jump," Said President and CEO of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Dan Flowers. "Businesses and community members come together to brave the weather and take the icy plunge, all in support of the Foodbank’s hunger-relief efforts. We’re so appreciative of the community’s support and for the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club’s dedication to fighting hunger locally.”

The jumpers, dressed in many costumes and unique outfits including those that decided matching red, white and blue Speedos were appropriate for a February swim and it provided entertained the more than 1,500 spectators.

Springfield Township resident Brittany Edman was jumping for the VFW Airport Post. It was her first time and the post is going to try to make it an annual event. She was excited and nervous but was ready, willing and able to jump to help stamp out hunger.

A polar bear was on site giving high fives to the wet and cold swimmers, but he stayed warm on the dock. However, a large chicken mascot, Chilly Chicken, took the plunge on behalf of those that wanted to participate but registered as a chicken. Each jumper paid $30 to jump and many raised more donations from friends and family that paid for them to go jump in the lake. Those raising $100 or more received a T-shirt. For those raising $500 or more, they become a VIPB (very important polar bear) and were greeted and congratulated by Flowers and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The top fundraisers was FirstEnergy raising $37,000 led by Samantha Szilagyi, and KNR Law, raising $30,000 led by Brandy Gobrogge.

Organizer Kelly Pariso said they can’t thank the two companies enough.

“Their efforts really impact the foodbank for the positive," Pariso said.

Zach Coffey, of Akron, was among those who jumped in the lake. This was the third year that he and a group of friends formed a team to take the icy plunge. Their team this year called “Make America Shrink Again” raised about $1,000.

Pariso, his wife, and neighbors Jeff and Debbie Fulkman, began the Polar Bear Jump in 2004 from the dock at their homes on Portage Lakes. Since that time, the jump has grown and raised funds for a variety of community organizations.

Pariso thanked the more than 40 volunteers that helped on jump day.

“They are the backbone that help things run so smooth," he said, and also thanked the New Franklin fire Department for keeping everyone safe.

“We are very appreciative to have so many warm-hearted people in our community that come out to make this event such a success. Over the last 16 years these jumpers have helped us raise over 1.3 million dollars for local charities,” Pariso said.