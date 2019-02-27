The following students were recently recognized as "Students of the Month" in the Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District.



• Mason Green, kindergarten, parents Chad Green and Erin Webber.



• Peyton Murray, first grade, parents Leslie and Kimberly Murray.



• Ava Simmerman, second grade, parents Jeff and Brenda McIntire.



• Bryson Wallace, third grade, parent Karen Combs.



• Natalee Frenton, fourth grade, parents Brian and Jennifer Frenton.



• Maggie Smith, fifth grade, parents Dale and Amy Smith.



• Lane Zickel, sixth grade, parents Robert Zickel and Melissa Snyder.



• Camryn Ellis, seventh grade, parents John and Barbara Ellis.



• Jacie Tedrow, eighth grade, parents Roy and Janet Tedrow.



• Katelyn Glazer, Newcomerstown High School, Senior, parent Michelle Glazer.



Items discussed by the Newcomerstown School Board at the February 21, regular session included:



• Board approved the $1 million loan agreement with First Federal Community Bank, which was discussed at prior Board session, for funding the Lee Stadium Field House. Repayment of the loan will be taken from the Lee Stadium Trust Fund account.



• Board approved student activity account budget for 2019-20 school year.



• Tuition reimbursement was approved for Tim Rogers for course, Modeling Resilience in School, Walsh University, three semester hours.



• Donations from Moose Lodge 1337 of $355.96 and $347.38 accepted, approved, and will placed in the general funds within special cost. Use of the donations will be determined at a later time.



• Board approved appointment of Shirley Hayes to the Newcomerstown Public Library Board of Trustees for the term of February 15, 2019- December 31, 2022.



• Board approved annual membership to the Newcomerstown Chamber of Commerce at a cost of $50.



• Open enrollment was approved for the Newcomerstown School District for 2019- 20. Applications can be obtained at the Superintendent’s Office starting March 15 and must be returned by April 15 in order to be approved for the next school year.



• The 2019-20 school calendar was approved. The next school year will begin Aug. 14 for all teachers and Aug. 19 for students. Three day Thanksgiving break, an eight day winter break, and a five day spring break are all inclusive. Last day of school for students and teachers is May 22, 2020.



• Spring sports schedule was approved.



• Board accepted resignation of Mark Wolff, Athletic Director, at the conclusion of the 2018-19 school year.



• Extacurricular contracts for the following were approved: Ian Morrow, Assistant Varsity Track Coach, and Josh Green, Junior High Track Coach.



• Volunteers were approved: Riley Kellish, softball; Tom Addy, indoor track; and Trevor Garretson, indoor track.



The next regular school board session is scheduled for March 21, at 6 p.m. The school Board sessions have recently moved to the third Thursday of each month, unless otherwise noted.