Disease-causing organisms may have entered the water supply in Lake Township following a low pressure event.

LAKE TWP. Residents in Lake Township should not consume any water that hasn't been boiled until further notice.

The Stark County Sanitary Engineering Department declared a drinking water warning Wednesday morning. Disease-causing organisms may have entered the water supply in Lake Township following a low pressure event, according to the announcement.

"The Stark County Water District has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution," the announcement reads.

The township purchases water in bulk from AquaOhio. The company was doing work on its system that caused water pressure to drop. Anytime pressure drops below a certain level, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires a boil order, said Jim Troike, Stark County sanitary engineer.

The water pressure dropped only for a short period of time and it's not clear if it went below that threshold, he said.

"You want to be cautious. We're being cautious. That's what the EPA requires us to do to protect people's health to make sure there's no problems," he said.

The county is testing the water for bacteria. Those tests take 24 hours and will be completed tomorrow, he said.

The water in question is concentrated around the area near Brumbaugh Street.

It's OK to shower or wash with the water, Troike said.

Residents should take the follow actions:

Do not drink water that has not been boiled. Bring water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute and let cool before using. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

For more information, contact the Stark County Metropolitan Water District at 330-451-2320.



General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Reach The Canton Repository at 330-580-8300 or newsroom@cantonrep.com