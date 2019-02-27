JACKSON TWP. Right now, Jackson’s yard waste site at South Park is closed for the winter months. It is scheduled to reopen for Jackson Township residents to use in the spring with the exact date to be announced soon by the Jackson Township trustees.

Trustee president Todd Hawke said the funding for the site has changed and that’s why some of the rules for using the site have been changed.

“The funding used to be partially from a grant from the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Solid Waste District,” Hawke wrote in an email. “The grant was reduced in 2018 and was going to be reduced more this year and would require us to accept waste from anyone in the three-county area. This grant never really covered all of the costs and with the reduction this year, it would cover even less. This was the reason for the change to the Township residents only using the site.”

Hawke added that the Jackson Township Board of Trustees have committed to operating the site without the assistance and oversight of the Stark–Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District. Trustees will continue to evaluate the future sustainability of the site monthly and to make changes to maximize the service and keep it affordable.

“We are committed to keep it open another three years since we are able to control costs,” said trustee John Pizzino. “The trustees want to do what we can to keep it open because it is important to our residents so keeping it open for residents only helps us keep the hauling costs down.”

He said that hauling costs were $86,000 in 2017 and because the trustees limited it to township residents only using the site, the final cost for 2018 up to Jan. 19, 2019 was $58,580. Pizzino said they had a Jackson Township patrol officer at the site last year checking for residency.

“This past year, we issued warnings to everyone who wasn’t a resident but next year non-residents using the site will be fined $500. We’ve gated the area and put up cameras. Next year, we are investing in card readers and issuing residents a card that will open the gate so they can dump their yard waste,” Pizzino said.

He added that the card service will track how many times a resident is using the site throughout the year.

“If we keep costs under control, we can keep the site open. That’s what we’ve been hearing from residents to do and we are committed to doing what it takes to keep costs down and the site open,” Pizzino added.

Trustees have implemented some rules for the use of the yard waste site which are listed below:

- The yard debris waste drop-off site at South Park is open to Jackson Township residents only. The site will continue to take grass clippings, leaves and other plant cuttings and debris.

- No commercial lawn and/or commercial tree service may use the site.

- Truck size is limited to a pickup truck and trailer size is limited to up to 12 feet long.

- No tree or plant branches larger than two inches in diameter, and longer than four feet

- No cut trees

- No logs

- No stumps

- No construction materials, no treated wood

- No dirt, no stones

When using the site, Hawke wrote that residents should be prepared for debris to be inspected for rule compliance and to show proof of residency. Enforcement of the aforementioned rules is key to the sustainability of the site. Thank you for your cooperation.

“This is a good service for the residents and for recycling these types of materials. We want to thank everyone for their cooperation as we try to keep the site open for residents,” Hawke wrote.