COVENTRY TWP. Coventry Township is looking to fill an empty seat on the Board of Trustees.

During the Feb. 21 trustees meeting, Trustee Edward Diebold announced that anyone interested in being a trustee for the township should contact Township Administrator Anna Bryant by sending an email to bryant@coventrytownship.com by 4 p.m. March 7.

The empty seat comes following the passing of Trustee Tom Seese, who was 74.

“Tom helped us along,” Diebold said. “We have got to keep the train going.”

Diebold said he and Trustee Richard Kutuchief will then look through who is interested and appoint someone to the position.

Whoever is appointed to the seat, their term would run through 2021.

In other business Feb. 21, trustees:

- Approved for the Coventry Fire Department to apply for the 2019-2020 State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire and Transportation Services Grant administrated by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

- Approved the 2018 Annual Highway System Mileage Certification as received from the Ohio Department of Transportation for 54.78 miles of township roads.

- Heard from Zoning Inspector Bill Meyerhoff that if anyone would like to see the draft plan to address short term rentals, they should contact him or stop by the office.

The next Coventry Township Trustees Meeting is set for 7 p.m. March 14 at Town Hall.