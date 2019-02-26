SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Community Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on March 4, at 7 p.m. in the historic Church of God on North Milton Street, Smithville. A brief business meeting will be held prior to the program. Deborah Kitko, genealogy librarian from the Wayne County Public Library, will present a program on the resources that the library provides for those trying to research their family history.



Kitko is a graduate of Kent State University with her Master of Library Science and has her CPL and PLCGS, library-related degrees with her major interest being genealogy. Her interest in genealogy was sparked by a high school project in 1988 while in high school in Akron. She has been with the Wayne County Public Library for over 20 years.



Genealogy has become a topic of interest in many areas and with many families. A lot of this interest has been created by several television programs and what this information can provide to families. The internet has made researching for this information much easier and in some cases, costing less. Businesses and individuals have created businesses assisting people in finding their family history.



What Kitko will point out is that public libraries can give people access to this information with minimal cost, basically for printed copies of the available information. The Genealogy Department has access to the following records; birth, census, court, death, ethnicity, genealogy, immigration, marriage and property. She will cover which websites are the easiest to work with to retrieve information. She also will delve into the latest genealogy tool, DNA, telling us what door this information can open.



All are welcome for this interesting program and asked to bring questions and a notepad for investigating their family’s history and even create a story to pass on the next generation.