JACKSON TWP. The employees at the Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co. has started a tradition of giving back to charities that hold meaning to them and the community. Communications spokesperson Morgan Haas said that a large percentage of their employees contributed to the donation that was made to the National Parents Organization (NPO).

The money was collected and donated just before the holidays came to $3,000. This is the second year the teams at the three Muggswigz locations in Jackson Township, downtown Canton and in Portage Lakes have made a donation. Last year, they donated to the National Inventors Hall of Fame's Project Invention.

Haas said the employees come together and pitch ideas for the donations and then everyone votes on the charity.

“Last year’s donation went to help put on camps all over the country for middle school students. The camps have a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Medical (S.T.E.M.). This year, the donation went to an organization that helps promote shared parenting where both parents have an equal standing raising children after a separation or divorce,” Haas said.

Haas went onto say that the NPO and its mission holds meaning for many of the employees with children.

“It makes a bigger impact when we donate as a team, so I hope we continue to make donations in the future,” Haas said.

"I think it's inspiring that our staff seek to sacrifice to make our community better. Which is also how the donation came to be; the team thinking about how we can effectively do good in more ways," said Muggswigz President Alexander Haas in a statement.