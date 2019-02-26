FEBRUARY 26, 1959



Mock's Restaurant, corner of Ninth and Wheeling, is now open for business.



FEBRUARY 26, 1969



Pfc. Edward Karas is spending a leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Karas. He will leave soon for Fort Dix and then Germany, where he will be stationed with the 1st Missile Battalion.



FEBRUARY 26, 1979



Construction of a $300,000 four-lane launch ramp at Seneca Lake is expected to begin this year, ODNR officials say.



FEBRUARY 26, 1989



Eighth-grader Kavita Hatwalkar won the recent East Muskingum Middle School spelling bee. She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Shrikant M. Hatwalkar, she also was the first-place winner last year.



FEBRUARY 26, 1999



Meadowbrook Middle School Principal Larry Touvell congratulates science teacher Steve Mencer on having been elected a Fellow of The Ohio Academy of Science. Mencer is the only middle school science teacher in Ohio to have achieved this award.



FEBRUARY 26, 2009



Local high school leading scorers are as follows: Cody Johnson, Shen.; Chase Addy, NCT; Colby MacMillan, Barn.; Joe Collart, BT; Jeramie Neff, MB; Ethan Shriver, MB; Charlie Karling, JG; Thomas Norris, Camb.; Shayne Leggett, Camb.; Jake Heagen, JG; Kody Skinner, Barn.; J.C. Rine, NCT; Wes Rataiczak, Shen.; Cody Nelson, BT; Gregg Strasser, BT.