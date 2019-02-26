JACKSON TWP. Kent State University at Stark hosts two campus previews a year for area high school students to come onto campus to tour and learn about the different majors. The spring preview was held on Feb. 23 this year. There is also a fall preview held in October of every year.

Campus tours went from 8 to 8:30 a.m. with the program portion of the day starting at 9 a.m. and going through 12:30 p.m.

Kristin Wray, enrollment management and student services advisor, said the Campus Preview introduces prospective students to Kent State Stark’s academic programs, departments and services in an informal atmosphere that allows for questions and conversation.

“It’s a campus wide event with 240 students and their families confirmed for today’s preview,” Wray said. “Attendees meet and talk with representatives from Kent State Stark’s Admissions, Financial Aid, Advising, Academic Support Services and Student Involvement, as well as faculty members from our 22 different bachelor’s degree programs.”

There were four breakout sessions held in the morning including attending a presentation of the classrooms, choosing a major, learning about the study abroad programs at Kent and learning about the student life on campus.

“College classrooms are very different than high school classrooms, so we like to have the students visit the classrooms. They also get some helping in selecting a major in one of the breakout sessions. And, they get to learn about our studying abroad programs and the vibrant student life here,” Wray said.

After the tours and breakout session, students moved to the Campus Center to attend a faculty and resource fair where they could talk to faculty and department chairs from the 22 different bachelor degree programs.

The event is offered free to students in grades 10 through 12. Prospective students were encouraged to submit their college application during the event when the application fee was waived.

“Generally, close to half of the seniors attending the preview events will do an application to attend here. If we get a complete application by March 1, we can also enter the student into the pool for scholarships,” Wray said.

Wray said the Stark regional campus is the largest in the Kent State University system with close to 7,300 students.

For more information about enrolling at Kent State Stark, contact Enrollment Management and Student Services Advisor Kristin Wray at kwray1@kent.edu or 330-244-3289.