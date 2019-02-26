The marketing and research firm works with politicians, businesses and lawyers.

JACKSON TWP. Last year during the Congressional midterm elections, people hoping to figure out what Americans were thinking found their way to Stark County and the folks at DecisionPoint Consulting.

Candidates, political parties and media companies worked with focus groups assembled by DecisionPoint to gauge the opinions of area residents on topics central to the election. Stark County has been a political bellwether for 70 years and people come here seeking insight, said Amy Merrill Boren, president and chief executive officer at DecisionPoint.

Boren started her market research business in 1994. Since 2013, it has been based in Jackson Township, first on Promway Avenue NW and now at 4320 Dressler Road NW.

In addition to politicians, DecisionPoint works with businesses researching product ideas and lawyers in mock trials. Boren said the firm has assembled focus groups to discuss food products and topics such as childhood vaccinations, gambling and gun control.

Focus groups also offer opinions on products and ideas being developed by companies. Jerry Godic, partner and senior consultant with the firm, said focus groups will review marketing campaigns and offer insight on what they like or dislike.

Lawyer have used focus groups to prepare for trials. Case evidence is presented to the focus group and lawyers gauge the reaction.

The office design at DecisionPoint allows clients to watch a focus group. The participants aren't given the name of the clients, giving clients a chance to hear and see reactions as they are discussed, Godic said. "They're hearing it firsthand," he said.

Amy Kaczynski, who joined the firm after serving on a focus group, likens the firm's service to finding the proverbial needle in the haystack.

Boren said the firm specializes in qualitative research and tries to dig deeper for insights that will help clients. "We look for things that are important to customers in their decision-making," she said.

Focus group members are compensated for participating, Boren said. The firm's website — www.decisionpointconsulting.com — includes a link where people interested can apply to participate in focus groups.

Troyer Cheese sold

Michigan-based Lipari Foods has acquired Troyer Cheese, Amish Wedding Foods and other operations tied to the Millersburg company.

Adding Troyer helps Lipari broaden its manufacturing capabilities and expand its portfolio of deli product offerings, according to a news release announcing the deal.

Thom Lipari, president and CEO, said the Michigan company is excited about adding Troyer’s products. The move is a "natural next step" for Lipari as it continues to acquire complimentary food production and distribution operations.

"Troyer is an excellent strategic fit that builds on Lipari’s heritage in deli, dairy, confectionary, and other specialty food categories," Lapari said in the release. "Additionally, we are eager to continue building our specialty food manufacturing capabilities and look forward to extending our geographic reach further across the Midwest."

Troyer Cheese started in 1959. The company makes and sells deli, cheese, meats, confections and other specialty food products to 2,400 customers in 48 states.

The company has 175 employees and offers a portfolio of more than 3,000 products. Its brands include the Troyer line, Amish Wedding Foods jar goods, Backroad Country candy and snacks, and Edna Lucile soaps and lotions.

Lipari started in 1963 when Jim Lipari delivered products from the back of a Buick station wagon. The company describes itself as a "leading independent perimeter of the store" distributor that serves the Midwest.

Three years ago, the company acquired Leo A. Dick & Sons, distributors of Dick's Horseradish and other products. Lipari sells a variety of products — including bakery, dairy, deli, seafood, meat ethnic specialty foods and other products — to more than 6,000 customers in 14 states.

Diebold Nixdorf teams with Swiss retailer

Fashion retailer Triumph has struck a deal use Diebold Nixdorf point-of-sale equipment to standardize its IT processes in 750 stores.

Triumph already has installed systems in about 160 stores in four European markets. Over the next year the retailer plans to install 850 checkout systems and the DN Vynamic retail software suite. The move comes after Triumph decided to standardize its point-of-service equipment.

The system must be available in different languages and meet country specific fiscal requirements, something Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic software can do, the company said in an announcement. The system also anticipates the future needs for Triumph as it ties together online business and other systems.

Triumph operates in more than 120 countries. It serves 40,000 wholesale customers and sells products in 3,600 locations and through online shops.

Housing sales slow

Real estate agents around Ohio sold fewer houses in January when compared with last year, according to the Ohio Realtors.

Around the state, 8,154 houses were sold in January, down 5 percent from the 8,583 sold in January 2018. In Northeast Ohio's Yes multiple listing service, which includes Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll and 18 other counties, real estate agents sold 2,978 units compared with 2,998 sold a year ago.

The average price on a house increased 4.5 percent to $167,765 compared with $160,500 last year. In the Northeast Ohio corner, the average price was $154,762, a 6.7-percent gain compared with the January 2018 price of $145,062.

Reach Edd at 330-580-8484 or edd.pritchard@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @epritchardREP