COVENTRY TWP. There is no doubt Tom Seese loved his community and was very dedicated to making it a better place.

Seese, 74, passed away Feb. 17 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 31, 1944 to the late Wilson and Dorothy Seese. He was a graduate of Manchester High School and Hower Trade School. Seese retired from Goodyear Aerospace after 30 years and was the former owner of Suds Your Duds Laundromat/Dry Cleaner.

Public service was something Seese was very dedicated to. He served as a trustee in Coventry from 1978-1986 and 2009 to present. He also served as the Ohio District 48 representative from 1986 to 1995.

Seese also was a former Local 856 UAW president, president of CAP Council Twinsburg Chapter, coach and vice President of Portage Lakes Active Youth (P.L.A.Y. Pops), delegate for Portage Lakes Community Council and charter member of South Summit Democrats.

In addition, Seese was also a member of the Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club, Eagles, Sons of Herman, Army Navy and VFW. He also had many hobbies including riding his Harley, working on cars and snow plowing.

Seese was preceded to death by his wife Pam of 46 years, and siblings Jim, Dory, June and Lois.

He is survived by his children, Sandy (Mark) Kirk, Ron, Tom, Jr. (Stephanie), Brian (Adrianne) and Bill Seese; grandchildren, Jeremy, Caitlin, Tom III, Gia, Austin, Macenzie, Sarah, Brayden, Scottie, Gavin and Wilson; siblings, Joyce Woodling, Faye (Dave) May, Carol Bulgrin, Sue (John) Swaino; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Coventry Trustees Edward Diebold and Richard Kutuchief said Seese always was looking out for what was best for the township.

They each acknowleged they didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Seese and sometimes butted heads, but within five minutes, it was over.

“We were trying to get to the same place on a different route,” Diebold said.

Kutuchief said he knew Seese since he was young and that he was quite a leader and had great knowledge.

“His commitment and service to this township is amazing,” Kutuchief said.

Seese was always active in the township from mowing grass to helping with any community project that needed done.

“The man never stopped,” Diebold said. “He was plowing my driveway three weeks ago.”

Both Kutuchief and Diebold agree he will be missed and it won’t be the same without him around.

Coventry Fiscal Officer Robert Saffian also agrees that Seese was always looking out for the township.

“The one thing that we both agreed on was we would do whatever we could to make Coventry Township a better place to live and visit,” Saffian said. “The disagreements were not what to do, but how to do it. We discussed, evaluated and every now and then agreed, but always kept the same goal in mind.”

Saffian had the chance to visit Seese in the hospital prior to his passing.

“Do one thing for me, keep up our fight,” Seese told Saffian in the hospital. “As we continued to shake hands I vowed that I would and then sad goodbye Tom you were a friend. He said goodbye and thank you Saffian, gave a half smile and you could see his eyes twinkle.”