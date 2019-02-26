It’s been quiet here in Charlestown these past two months, however, I do have a couple of events for you to add to your calendar. The first is the annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. April 13 at the township park. More information will follow in the March column.



The second is the annual Rummage Sale at the Charlestown United Methodist Church. This will take place April 26 and 27. Donations will be accepted. More information will be included in this column next month regarding dates of donation drop-offs and hours of the sale. You won’t want to miss this sale. The large community room of the church is usually packed full.



———



Recently, my good friend Debbie Phile and I spent a fun day in Ravenna. I know this is a Charlestown column, but I’ve always thought of Charlestown as a "suburb" of Ravenna so I’m going to brag on Ravenna a little.



We were actually celebrating her birthday (which is in November) but things get busy around the holidays so we were a little late in celebrating. We began our outing with a delicious lunch at Guido’s.



After lunch we moseyed down the street to Copper Kettle Antiques. We had a nice chat with owner and Charlestown resident Nancy Shaffer and enjoyed looking at all the treasures there for more than an hour. We both left with something we just had to have. Then we dropped into The Bean and the Baker for a cup of coffee and continued on our way to Ravenna 7, where we planned to see the movie "The Upside." Everyone at the theater was friendly and upbeat.



We entered our theater and chose our seats and as Debbie was beginning to sit down she grasped her coffee by the lid and her coffee went everywhere. We just looked at each other for a minute and then started to laugh. After we got control of ourselves, Debbie went to the lobby to inform those cheerful people that we had made a mess.



I immediately texted my daughter about the most recent shenanigans we had gotten ourselves into, which is the norm when Debbie and I venture out. The young man who came to help us was so nice. He told Debbie she could get another coffee in the lobby so out they went. She returned in a few minutes with no coffee. She said that he was going to bring it to her! I figured he was afraid she would spill it on the way in and this would save him some work. And sure enough in he came with her coffee and creamer!



I told him that "you can dress us up but you can’t take us out" and of course he was too young to have ever heard that saying. After more laughter, the movie started and we settled down. I wish I would have gotten his name so I could thank him again for being so nice. All in all we had a fun day in Ravenna.



———



Sincere condolences to the Hostetler family with the passing of their mother, Betty, in January. If you went to Southeast High School from the 1960s through the early ’90s you knew a Hostetler. Betty was a lovely, Christian woman who raised a family of remarkable children. Mrs. Hostetler will be missed.



———



Contact Ruth Ann Bartholomew at 330-296-7573 or ruthannbartholomew@yahoo.com with your Charlestown news.