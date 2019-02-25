Warmer centers now open throughout the county.

Sunday's wind storm battered North Canton and left sections of the city's north side — as well as City Hall — without power.

North Canton City Schools closed on Monday. City officials closed offices in City Hall and canceled Monday evening's council meeting because of the power problems in the building, said Patrick DeOrio, city administrator.

Late Monday morning, AEP Ohio's website reported that some North Canton residents could be without power until Wednesday. The utility company estimated that parts of the Canton South area and Carrollton would be without power through Tuesday afternoon, while New Philadelphia customers should have service restored by late Tuesday morning.

For that reasons, the city of North Canton is working with local churches to establish warming centers.

North Canton Church of Christ, at 1301 E. Maple St., near Marquardt Avenue NE, and Faith Family Church, at 8200 Freedom Ave., in Jackson Township, will serve as a warming centers until power is restored.

The Stark Emergency Management Agency said other locations serving as warming stations include: the Salvation Army at 315 Sixth St. NE, Massillon; Salvation Army at 420 Market Ave. S, Canton; Holy Cross Lutheran at 7707 Market Ave N, Plain Township; the Hartville Fire Department at 411 E Maple St., Hartville; and Rodman Public Library, at 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance.

The wind started to die down Monday morning, but thousands in Stark and neighboring counties remained without electrical service because of damage caused during Sunday's winter storm Quiana.

North Canton schools cited electric outages caused by the winds when they announced the closing. Green Local Schools also closed on Monday because of power outages.

AEP Ohio reported more than 150 scattered outages early Monday in sections it serves in central and southern Stark County. Around Ohio the company was addressing 2,125 outages that affected 76,000 customers in its service areas.

Initially AEP expected a majority of its customers would have power restored by late Monday but that has been extended.

First Energy's Ohio Edison division, which serves western and northern Stark County, reported more than 80 scattered outages in its territory, affecting more that 2,400 customers, and the number had dropped to about 1,500 by noon. More than 4,700 customers were without power in Summit County by noon Monday, dropping from more than 6,000 facing outages at 7 a.m.

Sunday's storm saw winds average more 30 mph throughout the day with gusts topping 50 and 60 mph at times. The winds calmed some by Monday morning, but the National Weather Service expected winds to range between 15 and 20 mph during the day, with gusts topping 30 mph before dropping to less than 15 mph overnight.

The winds took down wires and branches and toppled some trees. In addition to scattered power outages, downed trees closed several roads throughout the county.

In North Canton, electric service was out north of Maple Street toward Orion Street. Many businesses along N. Main Street were closed because power was out, DeOrio said. Roughly a dozen streets were closed because trees or wires were down, he said.

A generator used to provide backup power at City Hall during an outage broke down, forcing the building to close, DeOrio said. City officials were looking for parts to repair the generator and talking with AEP Ohio officials about restoring power to the building. The North Canton Civic Center on W. Maple Street also is closed because electric wires are down, DeOrio said.

In Green, officials have closed Massillon Road south of Greensburg Road to Mount Pleasant Street NW and Mayfair Road from Raber Road to state Route 619. Streets also were closed in several neighborhoods, officials in Green said via Twitter.

Reach The Canton Repository at 330-580-8300 or newsroom@cantonrep.com