National group proposes rail-trail across the U.S.

CANTON Imagine walking or riding your bike from coast to coast on a system of interconnected rail-trails.

That’s the vision of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s Great American Rail-Trail, which would stretch from Washington, D.C., to the state of Washington.

The proposed trail would cross a dozen states — including Northeast Ohio and Stark County — and comprise more than 3,500 miles of trail, half of which already exist.

“This is the culmination of 30 years of hoping and dreaming and now, it’s time to unleash the vision and see what we can do to push it forward,” said Eric Oberg, director of trail development for the Conservancy’s Midwest Regional Office in Yellow Springs.

The not-for-profit Conservancy was founded in 1986. It doesn’t own or maintain trails, but it coordinates with local governments and not-for-profit groups and advocates for trails on the national level.

A national trail seemed beyond reach until a couple of years ago, when more than half of the mileage along the proposed route was completed, Oberg said.

The Conservancy has said it would release the full proposed Great American Rail-Trail route in the spring.

“It’s going to take decades to finish this, but we do think we can accelerate that timeline by shining this light on the possibility,” Oberg said.

One of the longest existing sections of the proposed route is the 270-mile Ohio to Erie Trial from Cleveland to Cincinnati. The Ohio to Erie Trail incorporates three trails that are familiar to local walkers and cyclists: The Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, the Sippo Valley Trail and the Holmes County Trail.

Stark Parks Director Robert Fonte said he didn’t know specifics about the Great American Rail-Trail, but several trail systems already overlap county trails, including the Towpath and the Buckeye Trail.

“Long term, it means we attract more visitors to Stark County,” Fonte said.

Other trails along the proposed Great American Rail-Trail route include:

Capital Crescent Trail, Washington, D.C. and MarylandChesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park, Washington, D.C., and MarylandPanhandle Trail, Pennsylvania and West VirginiaCardinal Greenway, IndianaHennepin Canal Parkway, IllinoisCedar Valley Nature Trail, IowaCowboy Recreation and Nature Trail, NebraskaCasper Rail Trail, WyomingHeadwaters Trail System, MontanaTrail of the Coeur d’Alenes, IdahoPalouse to Cascades State Park Trail, Washington

“There’s going to be people who are ticking off the major trails in each state on the Great American Rail-Trail long before the whole thing is complete,” Oberg said.

More than 50 million people live within 50 miles of the proposed route, and the trail would attract a spectrum of users, including families, senior citizens and seasoned athletes.

“Most people are not going to start at the Pacific or the Atlantic and go all the way across to the other side, but knowing that you can, I think it’s an amazing thing,” Oberg said.

