JACKSON TWP. Susan Gardner, Jackson Local Schools' arts consultant and program director, was thrilled with the turn out for this year’s Jackson School for the Arts (JSA) All District Arts Extravaganza held at the Jackson High School on Feb. 23

“We have 300 to 350 new students in this year’s program, making this is the biggest show we’ve had in the past 13 years," she said.

The show was bigger in the number of students participating and the number of people attending. The Commons Area at the high school was packed by the time the event started at 5 p.m.

The event this year offered more steel drum bands, more silent auction baskets and more theatrical involvement than in previous events.

The theme was Lights, Camera, Action and had live performance artists, paintings, dance, dramatic literature and the Meraki Gallery Goddess Show, Tell Tale Heart exhibit. Gardner and her team of teachers, volunteers and students put the show together every year to highlight the talents of the students in the arts programs offered at the different grade levels throughout the district. It is also the biggest fundraiser of the year for the program.

Parents and families of the students come out every year along with members of the community to support the efforts of the students. And, the students show their appreciation by giving their all in the over 40 live performances given throughout the evening.

The Jackson School for the Arts (JSA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing a highly specialized art program within Jackson High School. Established in 2001, JSA provides talented students with unique curriculum, activities, student organizations and mentoring that support personal and professional development, creativity, academic achievement and a high level of skill in practice. JSA provides advanced coursework including Advanced Placement (AP) and College Credit Plus (CCP) courses, as well as real-world Art Experiences, art practice, performance and competition experience. In 2017, JSA launched The Meraki Gallery, a student-run exhibit space within Jackson High School.

For more information, contact Susan Gardner at 330-837-3501 or visit www.JSAJackson.org.