High winds ripped through the area Sunday and Sunday night leaving behind many downed trees and power lines.

Coventry, Green and North Canton appear to be some of the hardest areas affected by the wind as all three school districts called off Monday due to road closures and power outages.

One of the first trees to come down happened on Portage Lakes Drive near the Portage Lakes Kiwanis Civic Center midday Sunday. The tree brought down power lines and resulted in traffic being detoured.

In New Franklin, Grove Road was closed south of West Nimisila Road due to a power line down and power pole which snapped.

A tree also fell on Mayfair Road between state Route 619 and Spade Road bringing down power lines. Wires were also reported down on Massillon Road near Mount Pleasant Road causing the road to be closed.

At one point Sunday afternoon, FirstEnergy reported more than 14,000 customers without power in Summit County. By Monday morning, 4,398 people were still without power in Summit County with 230 of them being in Green.

Several residential streets in Green and Coventry were also closed due to downed trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland reported the strongest wind gust at the Akron Canton Airport was 61 mph at 7:24 p.m. Sunday. A wind gust of 67 mph was recorded in Cleveland and a wind gust of 71 mph at Fairport Harbor in Lake County.

FirstEnergy estimates it may be several days before all the power can be restored across the area.