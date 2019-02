Richard Edward Pryor III of Kent has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., for the Advent 2018 term.



To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Richard Edward Pryor III is the son of Elizabeth M. Smith-Pryor and Richard E. Pryor II of Kent.