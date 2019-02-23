The Portage Senior Services Network will hold its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room (first floor) at the Family & Community Services Building, located at 705 Oakwood St. in Ravenna.



The group is community based and is composed of those who are involved with enriching the lives of area seniors. They get together on the fourth Thursday of every month at 8:30 a.m. and the meetings are open to all interested parties.



This group works to provide the annual "Senior Celebration" among other educational and fun events for area seniors. For more information, contact Theresa Summers at 330-297-3456 or Paula Baughman at 330-697-8892.