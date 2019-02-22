Sweetest Moments dance

Make sweet memories while enjoying music, dancing and more at the Sweetest Moments Daddy-Daughter Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Lake Anna YMCA Gymnasium, 500 W. Hopocan Ave., Barberton. The event is for girls ages 3 to 13 and their father or father figures. The cost is $20 per family pre-registration and $30 the day of registration. Registration ends at 3 p.m. Feb. 23. For more information, contact Kelli Byard at 330-745-9622.

Garden Affair and Home Expo

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 23, The Summit County Main Library, 60 South High St., invites the public to come in from the cold and get ready for spring during a Garden Affair and Home Expo. It's time to plan for the gardening and home selling season and featured speaker is Mary Beth Breckenridge “Preparing Your Home for Sale.” Other exhibitors will be on hand with plenty of information. The event will be held in the auditorium and atrium. Register online at akronlibrary.org or by calling 330-643-9075.

Mary Frances Berry to speak

At 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26, Kent State University at Stark presents Mary Frances Berry, one of the most visible and respected activists in the cause of civil rights, gender equality and social justice. The program is free but, attendees need tickets. Tickets are available in the Main Hall information desk and limited to two per person. Pick up tickets Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Full Circle Storytelling

Wandering Aesthetics, Jilly’s Music Room and The Akronist are holding the Full Circle Storytelling from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 27 at Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, (especially for storytellers), but not required. To register or for more information, visit www.watheatre.com/fullcircle, email info@watheatre.com or call 330-612-3090.