Aultman WOW program

February is American Heart Month so get your wellness on in center court of Belden Village mall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 for Aultman's WOW program. The Aultman WOW program provides free health screenings and education throughout the community. The WOW van visits Belden Village Mall to provide free, noninvasive health screenings including blood pressure checks, height, weight and Body Mass Index/percentage of body fat. Additional health screenings may also be available upon request.

Soup at Six

Visit the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton, from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 for Soup at Six: "Lawyer, Congressman, Friend: William McKinley’s Stop in Stark County that Lasted Forever." Join Mark Holland as he illustrates with sight and sound a part of William McKinley’s life in Canton before he places himself on the national scene as, Governor of Ohio, and President of the United States. You will be transported back to Canton, Ohio in the 1870s and 1880s. This exciting evening begins with soups, fresh baked bread, drinks and dessert. The program begins at 6:00 p.m. and cost is $20. Pre-paid reservations are required. For more information, call 330-455-7043.

Stamp show

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3, check out St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 4667 Applegrove St., as the The McKinley Stamp Club of Canton presents its 88th annual Stamp Show. Eighteen stamp dealers will be buying and selling stamps, covers, postcards, stamp supplies and more. There is free admission, free parking and food available for purchase.

Swap meet

Dave & Ed’s Super Auto Events Pro-Formance Swap Meet 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2 and 3 at the Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. NW, Canton. It’s Ohio’s largest indoor/outdoor performance meet. Vendors will be selling circle track, drag, sprint and street wares.