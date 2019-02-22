Investigators seized computers, videos and other evidence of child pornography.

SPRINGFIELD TWP. A township man was arrested on child pornography charges after police seized several computers, electronic devices and other items from his home Thursday.

Matthew R. Lamb, 39, was arrested by Springfield Township police and investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) who went to his home armed with a search warrant, according to a news release from Sgt. Eric East of the police department.

The items investigators seized contained videos and other images of child porn, East said.

Lamb was jailed on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and four felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

He was booked into the Summit County Jail, where he remained Friday.

"Further charges are pending further forensic analysis of seized evidence," East said in the release.

