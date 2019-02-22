City of Ashland



118 W. 4th St., Ashland; Ashland Properties, Ltd. to Ashland County Land Reutilization Corp.; $115,000.



920 W. Main St., Ashland; John V. Ajian to Cheryl J. Barbera; $86,900.



246 Sherman Ave., Ashland; Earl Keener (by Sheriff E. Wayne Risner) to SKOR Properties, LLC; $7,500.



Loudonville



1.0 acres on Huffman Road, Loudonville; Gayle A. Christopher and Linda L. McBride to Andrew J. North and Jessica R. North; $10,000.



Mohican Township



32 S. High St., Jeromesville; James D. Timmons to Wells Fargo Bank; $48,934.



Montgomery Township



1109 Ohio 511, Ashland; Connie Rae Hamilton to David L. Bell and Lana M. Bell; 1.322 acres; $245,000.



Orange Township



529 Township Road 700, Polk; J. Andrew Hartley to Mary J. Hartley; $133,500.



Troy Township



Vacant Lot on Township Road 150 in Troy Township; The Estate of Donald A. Davidson to John S. Hadgis (trustee); 52.0 acres; $260,000.