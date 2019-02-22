We scoped out local lost-and-found sections to see what's there.

It doesn't always have to be finders keepers.

Plenty of your lost stuff is in boxes, bins and safes all over Stark County just waiting for you to claim it. The overseers of 'lost-and-found' stuff at many of the area's largest public venues say they hold lost items for anywhere from 30 days to six months.

"We have a pair of partial (dentures) right now," said Monica Smith, box office manager at the Canton Civic Center. "It's probably one of the oddest things we've ever found."

In recent years, items such as musical instruments have turned up in the Civic Center lost-and-found. Besides the dentures, the current bin includes eyeglasses, an inhaler, costume jewelry, shirts, hair clips and a white chef's jacket.

"The more valuable things, credit cards, cellphones ... we put those in a safe," said Smith, who also keeps a handy list of names and phone numbers for those who've called about a lost item that hasn't turned up -- like a pair of recently wayward Beats headphones.

Unfortunately, people often lose items. So many times, in fact, that the average American spends 2 1/2 days per year searching for something he or she misplaced, according to the 2017 "Lost & Found Survey" conducted by Pixie Technology.

The Akron-Canton Airport has wound up with a sobriety coin, puppy pads, pacifiers and baby bottles, yoga pants with an alterations tag on them and a stomach-trimming belt.

"I think a lot of folks are probably rushing to the gate and forget," said Lisa Dalpiaz, director marketing and air service development. "Sometimes, maybe they just overpacked."

For those curious about what happens to most of the country's lost and unclaimed airport luggage, you'll have to visit the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro, Ala.: www.unclaimedbaggage.com.

A year ago, Dalpiaz had some fun with a single Crocs shoe she found at the airport. She immediately placed a photo of it on Facebook, with a hashtag "ClaimTheCroc." When no one stepped up, she photographed and posted images of the shoe at various locations -- sitting on a chair, on an outdoor curb, in front of the visitor information sign and even riding on a plastic toy horse.

It remained unclaimed.

At Mount Union University, items are recovered by security on patrol, turned in by students or employees, or compiled from smaller building lost-and-founds. According to Bill Ketjen, director of campus security, unclaimed bikes found on campus have ultimately been gifted to international students to use as transportation on campus.

The lost-and-found box at Canton's Palace Theatre typically accumulates for several months before clothes are sorted, washed, and donated to a local charity.

"We have a professional cleaning crew come in after an event," said Laura Strader, Theatre membership and marketing coordinator. "Jewelry or phones, we keep those locked up."

Among interesting items recovered at some locations:

• At the main Stark County District library, a user library card believed to be about 120 years old. The card was found in a collection of old Canton photos and postcards. Curious library genealogists researched the card-holder -- Harry Irwin -- and learned that he came to Canton in the 1890s and died in Toledo in 1966.

• The Palace Theatre has received dentures and hearing aids, as well as an entire suitcase filled with multiple outfits and personal items.

• Aside from the usual car keys, glasses, gloves and hats, Belden Village Mall also gets shopping bags -- though most are claimed quickly, according to Jen Grisez, the mall's marketing director.

