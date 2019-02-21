New Franklin

A 21-year-old man stated that he received a phone call from a 201 number on Jan. 28 and the woman on the line claimed to be with the IRS. The woman identified his vehicles and threatened the man with arrest if he did not pay $500. She told him to pay with a Google play card and the man hung up. Then he received a phone call from a 951 number and the person claimed to be a police officer with the city of New Franklin. The person said they were looking to arrest him. The man then called back the first phone number and gave them the Google play card information. After hanging up, he realized it was a scam. The officer then attempted to contact the first phone number and the line appeared to be busy or disconnected. The officer then contacted the second phone number which returned to the Riverside Police Department in California.

A man reported that his granddaughter without permission on Jan. 25 and that he hasn't seen her. He believed she may be with friends in the Barberton area. The girl was listed as missing in NCIC and a BOLO was sent out to other departments. This matter is under investigation.

A 28-year-old Clinton man reported his vehicle stolen on Jan. 29. It was reportedly taken from his locked garage by an unknown person. Police have entered the vehicle as stolen.

There was a domestic dispute between a married couple reported around 4 p.m. Feb. 6. Both parties stated that nothing turned physical. An officer gave the wife a courtesy ride to a local motel.

A Manchester High School Guidance Counselor contacted a police officer on Feb. 6 and said that a student stated he was thinking about killing himself. The officer spoke to the student who confirmed that he had been thinking about hurting himself. New Franklin EMS responded and transported the student to Akron Children Hospital for further treatment.

A 64-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with her husband on Feb. 8. She said that he had threatened to kill her and went into the bedroom. She heard him load his shotgun. The husband confirmed they had gotten into an argument and that he did threaten physical harm. The woman initially refused to cooperate, but ultimately left residence for the night to stay with her son. The officer confiscated the shotgun that was in the residence and transported it back to this department to be logged into property for safekeeping.

Hartville

A 911 call came in on Jan. 20 and a young child’s voice could be heard and the caller then hung up. When officers called back, they got a voicemail for a person named Don. Officers went out to the apartment building and knocked on doors until they found a man named Don, who said that his great grandchild was in the apartment and had been playing with his cell phone. The man gave police his permission to enter his residence and check on the child. The child then called for his uncle by name. An officer recognized the uncle, who had active warrants for failure to appear. He was placed in custody.

A woman, 57, came to the police station on Jan. 22 to fill out of complaint for domestic violence. She and her 65-year-old husband have been married only three months and the woman said he had gone from aggressive and angry, to mentally abusive and name calling, to now violent. She stated that on the evening of Jan. 15 they were driving home from Canton. He started to argue with her about visiting her son in California because he thought she would visit old boyfriends. She stated that he pulled out a box cutter from the center console and put it to her throat. She grabbed the knife and threw it in the back seat of the vehicle. Once at the residence, she began to pack for California. He again started to accuse her of going to meet ex-boyfriends. She stated that he shoved her into a pair of closet doors. Then, she called for a friend to come pick her up so she could get away from him. She said she waited to report the incident because she was in fear for her safety. She stated that her husband threatened to kill her if she left him. Officers took photos of her bruised right elbow and an injury on her hip. A warrant for the husband’s arrest was issued and the wife got information for filing a temporary restraining order.

A bicycle was found by a Sheetz entrance on Jan. 24. It was grey with green lettering. It has been logged in to property for safekeeping.

A man told police Jan. 24 that he noticed that his white vehicle had damage to the front bumper and a red paint transfer He located a red Dodge Durango in his apartment complex and it had a white paint transfer on its bumper. Officers contacted the owner of the Dodge Durango who had proof the paint transfer was there before he bought it. He showed photos of the vehicle from its for sale listing prior to 2019. In the photos is the white scuff mark.

During a traffic stop on Jan. 26, officers reported the vehicle smelled of marijuana. The driver, an Akron man, was asked to exit the vehicle. When asked about the marijuana, he said, "Someone was (smoking), but not me." The passenger, a 20-year-old man, was then asked to step out of the vehicle. As the man was getting out, an officer observed a baggy of marijuana sitting on the right side of his seat. When the officer went to retrieve the baggy, he saw another baggy of white powder. The passenger said the cocaine was his and, when officers asked if there were any other drugs in the car, he said there was a blunt under his seat. During a search of the passenger, another baggy of marijuana was found along with what the passenger called a "kush box" with a vape and two vials of a tan substance. Two burnt remains of blunts were also found. The passenger was booked into Stark County Jail on possession. The driver, 21, admitted to smoking marijuana but passed a field sobriety test. He was released at the scene. Neither party had a prescription for marijuana.

A 27-year-old woman was placed under arrest on Jan. 28 for a warrant after being seen leaving her grandmother’s residence. During a search of the woman, police located a black change purse. Inside were two white pills and two half pills with imprints on them. The woman claimed it was her grandmother’s medication. She said she had it because the aide was in the house and the grandmother was accusing her of stealing meds. The pills were identified by the officer as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone. She was arrested for her warrant and two counts of possession of narcotics.

Springfield Township

A Sebring man let himself in to his girlfriend’s house on Jan. 25. The 44-year-old woman reportedly yelled at the man, telling him to leave. She then stated that the man slapped her across the face, which knocked off her glasses and gave her a fat lip. A warrant was issued for the man.

A report came in for a man running outside on Waterloo Road on Jan. 25 and yelling about oral sex. The anonymous caller identified the man by name. When officers arrived, they knocked on the reported trailer and were let in by the owner. The suspect called out to the owner to ask who it was. The owner responded "you know who it is." Officers then saw the suspect run down the hallway into the bathroom. After detaining the man, officers found a clear ziplock baggie in a denture box on the bathroom counter. Inside was crystal meth. They were unable to prove the owner. The baggie was tagged for destruction.

Officers were called to Schrop Intermediate School on Jan. 25 because a teenage student got upset and flipped a desk over, which landed on and broke the legs of a rolling chair. When the teacher tried to intervene, the student began kicking her. He is a special needs student and the teacher said they needed help diffusing the situation. No charges were pursued.

Two people were reportedly having an argument in the parking lot of South Arlingtton Road restaurant on Jan. 26. One of the people, a 13-year-old girl, was swearing at another female. When police asked the first girl to calm down, she started to yell at officers. The second girl told the first girl to calm down and the first girl stepped toward the second girl. The first girl was arrested for disorderly conduct for fighting in public. She was later released to her mother at their residence.

A 35-year-old man was found slumped over his steering wheel in the parking lot of a South Arlington Road store on Jan. 27. Once removed from the vehicle, he gave consent for a search. A used syringe and white powder wrapped in a baggie inside of a cigarette box was found. The man was arrested on drug abuse instruments, given a summons, and released. The white powder initially tested negative for heroin and was sent for further testing.

A Hyundai Sonata had been reported to be sitting in the 400 block of Celia Ave. since Jan. 24. After running the plates, it came back as stolen. The owner could not be contacted and the vehicle was locked. The car was towed.

A woman shoplifted a jacket worth $68 from a South Arlington Road store on Jan. 28. The 47-year-old was arrested, given a summons, and released.

A 76-year-old man hired a company to help him move to Springfield Township from Avon on Jan. 29. The man stated that three movers had been helping him when he noticed his bottle of Oxycodone was empty. The prescription of 12 pills had just been filled and now there were only two left. He said the bottle was located in his bedroom and only one subject, a 33-year-old male, had been left alone in that room. About 30 pills were found lying in snow near the truck after police were called. The suspect denied taking the pills and gave officers consent to search his backpack. No pills were found on him or in his backpack. No one could prove that he took them.

A Canal Fulton man dressed in dark clothing was observed walking between mobile homes on Jan. 29. He was stopped by an officer, but he claimed not to know his name. When asked for identification, the officer noticed the 32-year-old white male had a large buck knife under his coat. The officer checked the man for more weapons, finding two more knives and a meth pipe. The man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, given a summons, advised not to trespass in the trailer park, and released.

A retired woman called police because she found a baggie containing white crystals and about $30 inside a lunch bag on Jan. 30. Also inside the bag were glass pipes and prescription pills. The woman claimed they belonged to a female suspect who had been arrested earlier on warrants out of Summit County. The retired woman said she found the items in her bathroom. Because it is unknown whether the items actually belonged to the suspect, no charges were added. The drugs and paraphernalia will be destroyed. The other items prescribed to the suspect will be returned.

An employee of a South Arlington Road store reported shoplifting by four suspects on Jan. 30. Four females reportedly consumed some of the goods and concealed others in their backpacks as they went around the store. A total of $149.16 in goods was taken. Then they left the store and went to a nearby restaurant where they were stopped by police. The items were still in their backpacks. They were all placed under arrest for theft. Three of the suspects were juveniles and were released to their parents. The remaining suspect, an 18-year-old, was issued a summons and released.

A parole officer called police on Jan. 30 because his parolee was threatening suicide by cop. The parolee, a 26-year-old man, would not take his hands out of his pockets. A struggle ensued between the parolee, the parole officer, the parole officer’s partner and two police officers. The parolee was tased and arrested for resisting arrest. He was evaluated by Springfield Fire Department, cleared, and taken to Summit County Jail.

A Massillon man stole $290 worth of clothes from a South Arlington Road store. He got into his vehicle and left the property. The person who saw him shoplift was able to correctly identify him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Officers were dispatched to a South Arlington Road store for an active theft call on Jan. 31. The suspect, an unemployed man, had stolen merchandise in his pants and under his coat. Police also found two hypodermic needles in his pocket. $398 worth of merchandise was recovered. The man was issued a court summons for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a court date and released.

Three juvenile females were stopped for shoplifting from a South Arlington Road store on Jan. 31. They had concealed $427 worth of merchandise in their purses and by putting them on in the fitting rooms and then walking out of the store. The girls were arrested and released to their parents.

An Akron woman reported that a man was driving by her house in a white truck repeatedly on Jan. 31. The man knew the woman’s daughter and the woman reported that he drives by often because he is obsessed with the daughter. The truck was not in the area at the time. The woman said she would be getting a protection order against the man.

A 32-year-old man was stopped Feb. 1 for failur to reinstate his driving privileges. Police found a black snap-top container inside the man’s backpack. In the container were two glass pipes and marijuana. The man was issued a citation and summons before being released.

A man reported to officers that he had $80 stolen from him at a South Arlington Road store. He had forgotten to take the cash back that he had pulled out at a self-checkout lane. When he went back, the money was gone. Loss Prevention reviewed video footage of a woman between the ages of 35-45 use the money to pay for her own groceries.

A 19-year-old man was stopped for reckless driving on private property on Feb. 1. His 24-year-old brother was a passenger in the vehicle. Officers smelled marijuana from the car. A search found a metal smoking pipe, marijuana stems, 3.3 grams of marijuana, a glass bong, a plastic bong, and a black scale. The younger brother admitted that everything except one pipe belonged to him. The older brother confirmed this. Both were arrested with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They were issued summons and released.

An employee of a South Arlington Road store told officers on Feb. 1 that two suspects were under-scanning items at self-checkout. The officer stopped the pair and asked to see their receipt. The first woman, a 24-year-old female, asked why. Her friend, a 20-year-old woman, reportedly started screaming and being belligerent. The pair tried to leave and they were both arrested. The belligerent woman tried to resist after being handcuffed. She had to be escorted to the cruiser. It was found that she was intoxicated. $378 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered. Both were charged with theft. The younger woman was also charged with resisting and underage consumption. They were issued summons and released.

Lakemore

Police received a report of a woman yelling and cursing at the her husband on Jan. 29. The woman ran out of the house and across the street to a neighbor’s house. The woman was described as visibly upset and out of control. The husband said the 54-year-old wife had not been taking her medication. Officers then called for Lakemore EMS for an evaluation. she was taken Akron City Hospital.

A 46-year-old woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend around 5:30 p.m. at her house on Feb. 3. The woman stated the 46-year-old boyfriend kicked in her front door and came upstairs to the bedroom where she was. He took an aerosol can and a lighter and attempted to catch her on fire. The woman said she ran downstairs, but was kicked halfway down. She fell down the rest of the stairs and the man pinned to the floor and punched her in the face with a closed fist. She was able to get away and ran outside and her 21-year-old son pulled up. The son got out of the vehicle and the older man tried to hit him with a baseball bat. The son reportedly ran inside the house and got a baton and the two men started wrestling on the ground. The son took the baseball bat from older man and attempted to hit him. At some point, the older man was able to get on top of the son and punched him. When the son got free, he reportedly got into the vehicle and drove the car into older man, striking him with the vehicle. The older man was arrested and taken to Akron General.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, somebody utilized the real estate key to enter a vacant residence on Canton Road and removed the copper pipes from the basement area. The copper was worth about $900. The realtor's box on the door was open and no key was present.

A female entered a Canton Road store Feb. 6 and removed merchandise without paying for it. The same woman was in the store the prior day and also removed items without paying for them. The suspect was identified the next day and arrested on Feb. 8.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly shoplifting at a Canton Road store on Feb. 7 when police arrived. The woman, 37, was found to have a pair of tennis shoes worth $80 in her purse. Dispatch confirmed the male, 38, suspect had a warrant out of Barberton. The man took off running through the plaza when officers tried to stop him. He was discovered hiding on a porch on Plaza Court and taken into custody. He was given a summons for obstructing official business and turned over to Barberton Police. The store refused to prosecute for the theft and the woman was released.

A mother, 37, told police on Feb. 8 that her 16-year-old daughter threatened to kill her. The daughter said that an argument ensued over her mother's missing makeup. The mother and daughter were transported by an officer to Akron Children's Hospital for a mental health evaluation. No charges were filed.

Coventry Township

A loss prevention officer at a Manchester Road grocery store saw a female leave without paying for $206 worth of groceries on Feb. 1. The 51-year-old woman had done the same thing three times at the same store, according to reports. The woman was given a summons and released to Coventry Fire for an issue with her diabetes.

A husband and wife discovered the Dyson vacuum cleaner missing from their closet on Feb. 2 after returning home from a two-week vacation. It is valued at $350. Nothing else was disturbed. The back sliding door lock was slightly ajar but there were no footprints in the snow or mud tracks outside the door.

A man reportedly struck another man in the face and head area on Feb. 2. Coventry Fire treated the man who was struck for a small laceration. He refused to prosecute. The other man could not be contacted.

A husband and wife reportedly had a verbal argument on Feb. 5 because of the wife's erratic behavior due to the changes in her medication. When police arrived, both parties agreed it never turned physical. The wife, 55, was found to have an active warrant out of Medina County for receiving stolen property. She was arrested and turned over to Medina Police.

A 58-year-old man reportedly assaulted a 56-year-old man causing serious physical harm on Feb. 6. Coventry Fire and EMS responded and transported the 56-year-old man to Barberton Hospital. Because of the severe head injury, the man was transported to Akron City Summa Hospital Intensive Care Unit for further treatment. There were two witnesses to the assault. The older man was arrested for felonious assault and transported to the Summit County Jail.

A woman toled police Feb. 7 that her son was being disrespectful and disobedient. He also wouldn't follow house rules and had been unruly. She did not want to press charges on the 14-year-old, but just wanted him to be spoken to by police.

Someone entered an unlocked garage and stole a tool chest and tools. A man told police he last saw the tools in the middle of January and when he went into the garage on Feb. 6, he noticed the tool chest was missing. The tools and chest are valued at $15,000. Also stolen was a Harley Davidson motorcycle jacket, which was in the saddlebag on the motorcycle. It was valued at $750.

A man told police Feb. 8 that he had been letting his ex-wife stay with him because she had no other place to go. The pair got into a fight over the woman's loud music while the man was trying to sleep. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other for the rest of the night.

A 30-year-old woman reported on Feb. 8 that her debit card had been used by an unknown person and seven charges were made. They totaled $71 from her checking account. She was advised to follow-up with her bank.

Officers came to a residence on Long Lake Boulevard on Feb. 8 and saw a broken garage door. A man and woman were at the scene. The woman, in her 20s, had moved out of the home four days ago. The woman had lacerations on her left hand. She was arrested for domestic violence.

A stolen vehicle and trailer were traced to a township parking lot by Wooster Police on Feb. 8. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was a 38-year-old male, who also had a suspended license. The man was placed under arrest for receiving stolen property and transported to Summit County Jail. The owner took back possession of the vehicle.

Green

An unknown person removed the rear license plate from a woman's car between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 1. The license plate has been entered as stolen.

Police were called to a Corporate Woods Parkway grocery store for reports of two people slumped over in a UHaul. A man was in the driver seat and a woman in the passenger seat. The 23-year-old man had a warrant. The woman was released on scene.

A couple reportedly had an argument that carried out into the hallway of a Fortuna Drive hotel on Feb. 1. They were given time to calm down and the woman packed her belongings because she was told she was no longer welcome at the hotel.

A 12-year-old boy reportedly got into a pushing match with his mother's girlfriend over a game controller on Feb. 2. The girlfriend said the boy punched her back and head several times. Neither person showed signs of injury. The boy admitted the argument had been heated and that he had pushed her out of his doorway after she had pushed him. The mother was informed via telephone and she asked the girlfriend to continue watching the boy until she could get home.

A woman reported her mailbox was run over on Feb. 2. She stated that this has happened several times in the past and she had footage of the incident, which involved a Jeep Wrangler.

A 31-year-old woman called police around midnight Feb. 4 to say a man was making threatening statements inside an East Turkeyfoot Lake Road gas station. Police arrived on scene and the woman said that the man had threatened to assault and kill her. The man was located at a nearby motel, where the two had been sharing a room. He said that the woman was going to steal from the gas station and he told her not to. The man also said that the woman was on drugs and dumped her purse on the bed where police could see two needles. Due to conflicting statements, no charges were filed. The woman did not want to prosecute and said she wanted the man to leave the room.

Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4, someone entered the construction site and stole a large tool box on wheels with several items in it. The tool box and its items were valued at $3,400. A 16-foot double-axle trailer was also taken. The license plate was entered into LEADS.

A man called police around 8 p.m. Feb. 6 and when police responded, they found him slumped over at the wheel of a vehicle. The 38-year-old man said he knew the law and he was allowed to detox himself in his vehicle. The man was then arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and taken to the detox center at St. Thomas Hospital. His vehicle was towed.

A loss prevention officer at a South Arlington Road store saw a man put boxes of Legos into store bags and walk out the door without paying on Feb. 7. The loss prevention officer tried to stop the man at the front of the store but he ran into the parking lot and fled in a white Dodger Charger. The incident was caught on security camera. The man was identified and Stow Police made contact with him at his house. The man said he had not been to the Target in Green. Stow Police advised that he needed to turn himself in or a warrant for his arrest would be issued. He refused and a warrant has been issued.

An employee of a towing company stated that she was contacted by Huntington Bank on Feb. 7 which informed her that an unknown person had attempted to cash a check in Cuyahoga Falls. The counterfeit check had a correct sequence number but it was not the right business check. No funds were lost. The incident is under investigation.

Police were called Feb. 8 when a woman refused to let the man remove his personal items after the couple split up. Deputies were called and stood by as the man gathered his essentials. Both parties were told to seek legal means to divide assets.

A woman told police Feb. 8 that she checked out six DVDs from Green library. She said that they were in the back seat of her car, but could not lock the doors because of the cold and they were stolen.

A car was pulled over for unreadable temporary registration on Feb. 8. The driver of the vehicle had a suspended license. The registration had expired on Feb. 2 and bag of marijuana and two pipe were found in the car. The man was charged through Barberton Court for possession of drug instruments, possession of drugs, and driving under suspension. The vehicle was towed.