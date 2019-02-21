Feb. 23

- Youth Theatrical Classes will be held Feb. 23 through April 13 at Theatre 8:15, located at 4740 Massillon Road, Green. Classes are for children ages 4 to young adult. Classes are divided into age groups at different times. Students will perform a free demonstration for family and friends on April 13. The cost of the classes is $85. To register or for more information, call 330-896-0339 or email: info@theatre815.com.

- Students can prep for the ACT in a one-day session which is packed with review and strategies for time-strapped students to achieve higher ACT scores. The session will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aultman College, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton. The workshop is $99 and offers tips and problem-solving techniques, practice questions published by ACT and a review of core subjects in a condensed format. Lunch and materials are included. Financial aid also is available for qualifying students. To register or for information, call Laura Icardi at 330-722-7235, or email licardi@ActTestPrep.info. Check out the website atwww.ActTestPrep.info or Facebook.

Feb. 25

- At noon and 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to join either of two Monday Book Clubs, as it discusses "The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green. The book clubs are free and open to the public and no registration is required. Chose the time that works best for your schedule. For more information, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312, or log onto: www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 26

- Walsh University's 2019 John Woolman Lectures will feature Professor Thomas Hibbs, Dean of the Honors College and Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Culture at Baylor University, on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27. At 7:30 p.m., Hibbs will lecture on the topic of Friendship. The lecture takes place at Johnson Center 106, 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW. Free online registration is available.

- The Single Seniors are holding a luncheon at noon at Meyer’s Landing, 1326 Whipple Avenue NW. Participants pay for their own meal. Reservations required. Call Norma at 330-452-5889.

- At 7:30 p.m. Kent State University Stark presents Mary Frances Berry, one of the most visible and respected activists in the cause of civil rights, gender equality and social justice. The program is free but, attendees need tickets. Tickets are available in the Main Hall information desk and limited to two per person. Pick up tickets Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Feb. 28

- Stark State will host a slam poetry competition at 2 p.m. at in room M101, 6200 Frank Ave. NW. The event will feature poets who read their works without props, costumes or music. RSVP for the event the day before to kchhay@starkstate.edu.

March 1

- The Hoover Historical Center opens its 2019 tour season with free guided tours at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. The hourly tours are available Thursday through Saturday through October. Among the many facets of Hoover history presented throughout the tour, works of the late Ellsworth P. Smith will be exhibited through the 2019 tour season. Donations are accepted. Each $5 donation will give visitors free entry into a raffle for Cleveland Indians T-Shirt. The Hoover Historical Center is on the National Register of Historic Sites, has an Ohio Historical Marker, and is a Blue Star Museum with a Blue Star Memorial in the gardens. For more information, view the Center’s website www.walsh.edu/hoover-historical-center or phone 330-490-7435.

- There’s been another kill on the hill. At 7 p.m., March 1-3, a group of Vaudevillians will take over Spring Hill. Come see the comedian, the juggler, the singer, and the fortunetellers and witness their amazing acts. But what happens when one ends up dead? Be sure to come early to park and get checked in before performances start. Tickets are on sale at Spring Hill Historic Home, $15 for non-members and $12 for members. Call Spring Hill at 330-833-6749 or visit www.springhillhistorichome.org/kill/ for reservations. Tickets are limited. Light refreshments will be served after the performance. Spring Hill Historic Home is located just east of the Lake Avenue intersection with Wales Road.

March 2

- Instructor Julie Thornberry will work with guests of all ages who want to try tapestry weaving at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Participants will warp a loom, create designs, and learn basic principles of weaving to make a small tapestry to take home along with the loom. Join the workshop any time between noon and 2 p.m. Artistic talent, weaving skills, and reservations are not necessary. All materials, tools, and instruction are included at no charge. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the North Canton Public Library will host its How-to-Festival with 32 classes in six hours. Classes will be 30 minutes long. The attendees will learn how to solve dog behavior problems, style hair with modern wave looks, write a novel in a month, create a natural medicine cabinet, use natural health products with your pets, train a cat, find the best local restaurants, set up a model train set, improve health with honey, make slime and so much more. The festival extends through the lunch hour, and the library will provide a free brown bag lunch to attendees. The teen advisory board will host a bake sale. The How-to Festival is open to everyone. There is no registration required, and all classes are first come, first served. For additional information about the event, contact Christina Weyrick at 330-499-4712, ext. 331, or cweyrick@northcantonlibrary.org.

March 5

- At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to attend its Historical Fiction Book Club as they discuss Carnegie’s Maid by Marie Benedict. The club is free and open to the public. Read the book then join others for an hour of relaxed discussion. For more information or to reserve your copy, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., presents Meditation Discussion Group from 6:30 to 7:40 p.m. with guest presenter Gwen Miller. Registration is required for the free classes. For more information or to register, call 330-832-9831, ext. 312.

March 7

- Women’s Impact will honor six accomplished community members at the Women’s Impact Awards at 5:30 p.m. at the Kent State University at Stark Conference Center. The event is open to the public. The 2019 recipients of the award that recognizes leaders in encouraging women to unleash their power and realize their potential are, Andrea Capuano, vice president of organizational development, ComDoc, Inc.; Michelle Cordova, chief of the juvenile division, Stark County Prosecutor’s Office; Rebecca Crowl, retired president of Aultman College; Luke Durudogan, president of Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Helen Garofalo, former Stark County Clerk for the Common Pleas Court; and Kari Groh, retired vice president of communications for The Timken Company. Tickets are $85 per person and tables of eight are available for $750, including table signs and recognition throughout the evening. To register or to purchase an ad in the commemorative program, please visit www.womensimpactinc.com. For information, contact Shelley Schweitzer at womensimpactinc@gmail.com.

March 8

- At 7 p.m., the Massillon Lions Club presents “Welcome to Kornfield Kounty.” The show is an entertaining nod to the comedy and Country music of the 60s and 70s. Tickets are $10 for Friday and Saturday performances, $8 for Sunday matinees. Tickets may be purchased online at lionslincolntheatre.org. To order tickets by phone, call 1-800-838-3006. The theatre is located at 156 Lincoln Way E.

- The Mercy Health Center of North Canton, 6200 Whipple Ave. NW, will be holding a health, open to the community from 7 to 11 a.m. The fair will include a variety of very low-cost blood testing, additional free screenings, give-a-ways and more. Participants can purchase a base package of blood screenings for $15 that include, BMP (Basic Metabolic Count), Lipid Profile (total cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL) and CBC (Complete Blood Count). Other blood screenings will be available. For more information, see cantonmercy.org.