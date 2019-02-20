SPRINGFIELD TWP. Road Superintendent Ted Weinsheimer reported to township trustees that the department has used about 49 percent of its salt and hopes to make it through the rest of the winter with the remaining supply.

Weinsheimer also reported, at the Feb. 14 meeting, that the department is working with a smaller than normal crew. Trustee Dean Young said he has heard positive comments about the snow and ice removal in the township.

Weinsheimer said that the department has been fortunate to make some expensive repairs to equipment in-house, saving money. He said one repair would have cost about $700 to $800 and they fixed it for the cost of the part, $22; another would have been $400, and it was repaired in-house for $17.

Other business:

- Trustees accepted the 2018 Township Highway System Mileage Certification Form as prepared by the Summit County Engineer, verifying that Springfield Township is responsible for maintaining 70.571 miles of roadway.

- Trustees authorized for Weinsheimer to request assistance from the Summit County Engineer to evaluate and propose remedial action for flooding issues on A Street.

- Police Chief Dave Hoover said the department had 1,191 calls for the month of January. In business for the department, trustees accepted the resignation of Officer Collin Hefner as he has been offered a full-time position. Hoover said he hates to lose Hefner but he can’t blame him for going to a full-time position.

- Trustees authorized the township administrator to make application for the State Fire Marshall’s Equipment Grant for 2019 and the 2019 Ohio Department of Public Safety’s EMS Grant Program.

- Fire Chief Vic Wincik reported the department answered 266 calls in January. The total alarms for 2018 were 2,881 which was a 13 percent increase over 2017. He also announced that the Quality Inn property purchased by CarMax on South Arlington Street will be used for fire and police departments in the area for training purposes until demolition occurs. He said for residents not to be concerned if they see a lot of police and fire trucks at the location.

- Zoning Administrator Pat Ryan reported the department had 82 complaints inspections, 34 were cleared and five permits were issued.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. February 28 at Town Hall located on Canfield Road.