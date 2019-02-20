The Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers 4-H club had its second meeting of the year on Feb. 8. Marah Bethel, president, conducted the meeting. Jenna Duvall lead roll call and Olivia Philips gave the treasurer’s report. Health, safety, news, and recycling reports were also given.



2019 project books that were ordered and had came in were handed out to members that were in attendance. The club voted to accept the Club Constitution.



An announcement was made that the Belmont County 4-H Kick-Off is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9. Ryland Wehr, Jenna Duvall and the BPHH 4-H Club is slated to receive awards at the kick-off event.



The club held recreation and enjoyed a snack of chips, crackers, Hawaiian punch, and water.



The next meeting of the Barnesville Progressive Home Helper’s 4-H Club will be Saturday, March 8.