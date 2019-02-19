Feb. 22

- Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, executive chair of GOJO, is the featured speaker at its the Women’s Endowment Fund of Akron Community Foundation’s “For Women, Forever” annual dinner on March 5. The Judith A. Read Tribute Award recipient is Norma Rist who co-founded the Women’s Endowment Fund in 1993, is a celebrated champion of advocating for female leadership in Akron through business and nonprofit communities. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased until Feb. 22 at www.ForWomenForever.org. For more information about the event, visit www.akroncf.org/WEFAnnualDinner or call 330-376-8522.

Feb. 23

- Youth Theatrical Classes will be held through April 13 at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. Classes are for children ages 4 to young adult. Classes are divided into age groups at different times. Students will perform a free demonstration for family and friends April 13. The cost of the classes is $85. To register or for more information call 330-896-0339 or email: info@theatre815.com.

- Join a naturalist from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to see what plants and animals will be growing, flying over or waking up in March at Summit Lake and in the Metro Parks. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program will be held at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier Street.

Feb. 24

- From 1 to 2:30 p.m., find out where turtles, dragonflies, frogs and other aquatic creatures go during winter. Stroll the Towpath Trail to learn the amazing ways these animals survive the cold. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program will be held at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Wilbeth Road Trailhead 392 W. Wilbeth Road.

Feb. 25

Auditions for “The Boys Next Door” will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. There are parts for seven adult men and two adult women. Performances will be May 10 to 25. For more information call 330-896-0339 or visit www.threatre815.com.

Feb. 27

- Children ages 8 and up will conduct hands-on nature-themed science experiments with a naturalist from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wild Science. The program will be held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton Street. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 28

- Cleveland Clinic Akron General is holding a free heart health event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Odom Boulevard Branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library, 600 Vernon Odom Blvd. Clinical experts from the Heart and Vascular Center will answer your heart health questions. Free blood pressure screenings will be available.

March 1

The Lakemore Police Department is looking for those that love to cook chili for a Battle of the Bowls contest to raise money for the department's Share a Christmas Project. Whether you are member of a fire or police department, business or an individual or family bring your beans and fixin's and join in. To register get entry forms or more information and the rules and guidelines call 330-733-6125 or email vlpd145@gmail.com. The event will be held March 23 at the Tadmor Shrine Center, 3000 Krebs Drive. The registration deadline is March 1. Don't want to cook but love chili? From 4 to 7 p.m. give the chili a taste. For $10, get a full set of tasting cups and a full bowl.

March 2

- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy the Antique & Classic Bicycle Show and Swap Meet at Grace UCC Church Hall, 13275 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown. Free Admission. For information, contact Dan Schwaberow at 330-699-4517, Ron Ashley at 330-899-9447, or Bob Hirschfelt at 330-699-9798.

March 5

- At 6:30 p.m., join Summa Health Orthopedic Surgeon Kiel Pfefferle as he discusses how the Orthopedic team at Summa approaches pre-operative and post-operative non-opioid pain management. The talk is a part of the Summa Health, City of Green Drug Task Force speaker series. The series is free and will be held at the Central Administration Building located at 1755 Town Park Blvd. All programs will also be livestreamed at cityofgreen.org/videos. You can learn more about the programs at www.cityofgreen.org/drug-task-force.

March 6

- From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions can learn how maple syrup is made. A short hike and craft are included. Make arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. The event takes place at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Ave. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 7

- Registration Roundup for preschool and kindergarten registration for Springfield Local Schools will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Spring Hill Elementary School. Representatives will be available with all the needed information. There will be prizes of school supplies and other items. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served.

- From 6 to 7:30 p.m., celebrate Women's History Month by learning the history, stories and impact the women of Summit Metro Parks make at work and in their communities. Join Naturalist Becca for a short presentation followed by a panel discussion. Bring your questions and positivity. The event will be held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

March 8

- Lonestar will perform on the Kent Stage located at 175 E. Main St. Gold Circle tickets are $49 and reserved seats are $39. The show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.thekentstage.com where the full calendar of concerts can be accessed. Tickets also available by phone at 877-987-6487.

March 9

- From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., teens ages 13 to 17 can join the park’s interpretive artist for lessons in nature-inspired art. This is a drop-off program. Dress for a mess. Registration is required. For more information call 330-865-8065. The program takes place at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center 1828 Smith Road.