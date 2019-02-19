Every time I think of my good friend, Tom Seese, I think of what the late Princess Diana once said. “Carry out random acts of kindness with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone will do the same for you.”

Tom may not have said those very words, but rest assured, that thought was behind every thing he ever did for others. The difference was, Tom's acts were not random. They were constant.

He once said, “You just never know when you might need the assistance of someone later. Regardless of their ancestry, religious affiliation, social status, political preference, whatever, treat them the same way you'd expect to be treated; only better.” Tom Seese not only believed strongly in the golden rule, he really did live it. Through the wisdom of his words, the long time Coventry trustee and former state tepresentative was absolutely correct.

The Honorable Thomas M. Seese passed away last week. He was 74. After valiantly battling cancer for some time, he went on to another world, this past Sunday, the 17th of February. It's a world we all pray we go and look forward to being with our friends and loved ones again. Hopefully a better one, than what we have here.

To write about all those random acts of kindness in which Seese involved himself would take more room than what I'm afforded in this newspaper.

Married to the late Coventry Trustee Pam Seese, they were parents to five; a girl and four boys. There was Sandy, Ron, Tom, Jr., Billy and Brian. Tom was an excellent automobile mechanic, He worked privately in his garage to help others; many, many times charging them only what he paid for the part.

He was elected four times to serve as our state representative in Columbus. Prior to that he served a lifetime, or so it seems, in Coventry Township, most as an elected trustee and the rest as a goodwill ambassador volunteer to the township's citizenry. With half a term to go the second time around on his third trustee term, he continued to serve the people of Coventry right up to his untimely demise.

He also served more than 30 years as a labor representative for the United Auto Workers, including the presidency, was my vice-president when I served as president of P.L.A.Y. Pops and was involved with more community activities than I can recall. All this and he coached Little League baseball. Yet whenever someone would ask him who he was whenever I was within earshot, he'd always reply, “Frank's friend.”

Two incidents of which I do recall involved Tom passing an acquaintance on U.S. 224. His car had broken down and his ten year old daughter was with him. Dressed in a sport coat and tie, Tom checked it out, went home to get the right tools and the part and returned to repair the car, sending his acquaintance on his way. He refused any money, saying it was no trouble at all. All Tom asked him to do was to pass it on; to do something nice for someone else who may need it. He did this all the while he was decked out to the nines, saying showers are easier for him to take than it is to think of his stranded friend and his little one.

The second occurrence happened during a walleye tournament in Lake Erie. Tom had an extra ticket and knew a man who loved to fish but never fished Lake Erie due to the high cost of renting a boat. Tom picked him up and treated him to a day of walleye fishing. But that's not all. Tom was either at or near the top of the tournament when this friend's line went tight and he landed this big walleye. Without batting an eye, Tom tossed his own fish back, saying 'it slipped' out of his hands, thus giving his friend the thrill of making the list and a better chance of winning.

Random acts of kindness may be used to describe others, including royalty. But I prefer using constant acts of kindness to describe my late, great, friend, Tom Seese.

Let's face it. We only go around once. And when we do, those of us who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with good people over the years, were indeed blessed if one of those paths crossed was Tom's. If so, consider yourself to be much better off, and put him high on your memorial list of other good folks whose paths you've crossed.