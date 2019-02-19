JACKSON TWP. The Jackson High School Alumni Association inducted five new members to the Jackson High School Wall of Fame. The association held a reception on Feb. 16 for all five inductees in the atrium outside the Bear’s Den Café at the high school.

Each was presented a plaque during the halftime of the Jackson High School boys varsity basketball game. Plus, each inductee has a plaque mounted on the wall.

“We are once again honored to present these awards and to be contributing to the tradition of the Wall of Fame," said Jackson High School Alumni Association Chairperson Jennifer Jones.

The Wall of Fame started as the Hall of Fame in the mid to late 1970s. At the time, it was meant to honor outstanding athletes who graduated from Jackson Local Schools. In 2002, the alumni association took over and opened the recognition to outstanding athletes and citizens who graduated from the district. To date, there are close to 90 members displayed on the Wall of Fame which is in the hallway of the gymnasium.

Selections are based on six categories including athletics, community contributions, professional accomplishments, political leadership, humanitarian contributions or education leadership. This year’s inductees were excited and honored to be selected.

This year’s inductees include the following Jackson High School alumni:

Melville Herncane Staff (Education) – Herncane has devoted most of his adult life to the education of children. During his 28 years at Jackson High School, he touched the lives of thousands of students, many of which he still keeps in contact with. Mel was the Jackson High School Social Studies Department Head for four years and a Martha Holding Jennings Scholar. He often tells people that working at Jackson was the best job he ever had. While being a dedicated and well-respected former staff member, Herncane also has been very active in the community as board member/executive of such organizations as Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Jackson Township Community Improvement Corp., Jackson-Belden Chamber of Commerce to name a few. He also served as honorary chairman of the Field of Honor/Field of Heroes Memorial Day Project in 2013.

Kenneth Cazan 1974 (Professional Accomplishment) – During his high school years, Cazan held offices in the Drama Club, Thespian Society, French Club. He was in National Forensic League, Jacks-N-Jills, Choir & had starring roles in many productions. He attended Kent Stateat Stark where he was awarded Outstanding Alumnus and received a BFA from Syracuse University. He has performed off-Broadway and in regional theater. Ken is a professor, resident stage manager, and chair of Vocal Arts & Opera at the University Of Southern California Thornton School Of Music. He has directed numerous productions of opera, musical theater and plays all over the world. He has received many awards such as Excellence in Teaching, Excellence in Service, Outstanding Director, Guest Stage Director Juilliard, Manhattan School of Music to name a few. He was recently inducted into the Grove Dictionary of Music.

Dr. Christine (Shea) McCallum 1986 (Athletics) – High School Achievements include National Honor Society and finalist for Ms. Jacksonite to name a few. McCallum excelled in swimming where she was named Girls Scholar Athlete in 1986, was a four-year varsity letterwinner, MVP in 1985 & ’9686, High Point Swimmer in 1983, Coaches Award in 1984, All Federal League first team in 1984, 1985 and 1986, second team All Federal League in 1983, a two-time district champion 1983, 1984, three time state qualifier in 1983, 1984 and 1986 and All American Honorable Mention in 1984. She is a licensed physical therapist specializing in Geriatric PT and has a PhD in Education and is Director of Clinical Education/Division of PT at Walsh University.

Craig Sanders 1993 (Athletics) – Sanders is a two-time state wrestling placer in 1992 and 1993, a four-time district qualifier, two-time sectional champion, two-time first team All County, two time first team All Federal League, two-time MVP, four-year varsity letterman and was Inducted into the Stark County Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1999. A graduate of Miami University, Sanders is co-owner of Progressive Auto Group. He is active in community programs such as Stark County Hunger Task Force, Leadership Stark County to name a few.

Kara (Manis) Williamson 2003 (Athletics) – Williamson was a four-year varsity letterman in fogl, three-time Federal League Player of the Year, three-time Fist team All Northeast District, two-time second team All Ohio, three year state qualifier and was the fist member from the Jackson girls golf team to qualify for a state tournament. She was named Academic All Ohio in 2003. In track and field, she was a three-year varsity letterman. Williamson received a full athletic golf scholarship to attend Xavier University and was a four-ear starter with the lowest scoring average all four years as well as being a two time first team all conference member. She was awarded her master’s degree with Suma Cum Laude in Sports Entertainment Management.