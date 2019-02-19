GREEN Plans to build a dedicated dog park at Ariss Park moved forward Feb. 12 when Green City Council awarded a contract to Sander Contracting for the Ariss Park Dog Park project.

Councilman and finance committee chair Chris Humphrey said that in addition to Sander’s lowest and best base bid of $98,664, the contract also includes an additional $2,000 for clearing and grubbing, and $14,075 for water.

“This has been requested by residents for some time; a dedicated dog park,” Humphrey said. “Hopefully it gets going soon.”

Budget appropriations approved

Council also approved budget appropriations to by $146,675, which includes $53,000 in taxes due on the recently purchased Raintree Golf Club property, along with $75,000 for start-up funding at Raintree, and expenses related to the new Kleckner baseball fields,

Humphrey said the Raintree start-up funding, as well as an additional $50,000 in start-up money that was previously appropriated to the facility, will be repaid by the golf course management company hire by the city to operate Raintree.

Fire Department grant

Council awarded a contract to Finley Fire Equipment for the purchase of a self-contained breathing apparatus air compressor for the Fire Department and $53,819 of the $59,700 cost will be covered by Assistance to Firefighters grant, with the city paying the remaining $5,979.

The sale of a 1991 pumper and a 1998 trailer from the Green Fire Division fleet through internet auction was also approved.

Road maintenance projects

Council members approved a contract not to exceed $168,846 with Summit County for pavement striping throughout the city. The project cost estimate is $153,496. Likewise, a contract with Summit for concrete road repairs throughout the city was also approved. The project cost estimate for this work is 51,000, Council President Bob Young said.

Utility locating contract approved

Council approved a one-year, $30,000 contract with USIC Locating Services for utility locating services.

Humphrey said the money is being paid out of the contracted services account, adding that having a contracted employee able to respond immediately when digging near a possible gas or electrical line is to begin is a great benefit to the city.

City Engineer recognized

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer recognized City Engineer Paul Pickett as part of National Engineers’ Week, Feb. 17 through 23.

Neugebauer said National Engineers’ Week acknowledges the positive contributions made to communities by all engineers.

“I want to thank you, Paul, for the engineering work you do for our city,” Neugebauer said.