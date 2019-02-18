JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Feb. 12, the Jackson Township Trustees approved the purchase of a new gate with installation for the yard waste site from Southway Fence for $16,850.

The new gate includes a card reader for those residents who want to use the site. Trustee John Pizzino said the trustees will be making decisions on how to get the required key cards to Jackson Township residents and on the fee associated with the cards.

“The card reader gate is in part a way to control who has access to the yard waste site and a way to control costs of operating the site,” Pizzino said.

Other Actions:

- Agreed to send the North Park Amphitheater Project out for construction bid.

- Set a public hearing for 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 26. Partners, the agent for property owners, MaxSam Investments, 2055 Havenswood Place, Blacklick, and CW Vail, 2445 Brentwood NW, Canton, are requesting revisions to a previously approved R-3 PUD site plan. They want to add an additional two condos units for a total of 14 condo units where 12 units were previously approved. The property is located on about 52.22 acres on the northwest side of Everhard Road and east of Brunnerdale Avenue.

- Accepted a $30,000 donation from MCTV.

- Approved the purchase of a 2019 Ford Edge all-wheel drive vehicle purchase from Waikem Ford for the police department at a cost of $30,419.

- Approved the purchase of a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 from Toth for the highway division at a cost of $31,714.

- Approved a Portage Street improvement contract with the Stark County Commissioners. The township’s cost for its part of the project is $50,000.

- Accepted a donation of $600 from Cadence Race Promotions.

- Accepted a $100 Community Celebration sponsorship from the Paul & Carol David YMCA.

- Accepted $500 from the Friends of the Parks for the parks department.

- Held a public hearing on Feb. 12 for zoning amendments including but not limited to Skill Base Amusement Machines, Congregate Living Developments, Commercial Trash Containers in residentials districts, expiration of zoning certificates, updating and revamping the signage regulations and re-wording other regulations for clarification. The trustees tabled the vote until the next meeting.

- Paid bills in the amount of $2.2 million.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Township Hall.