Any list of the greatest U.S. presidents includes Abraham Lincoln and John Kennedy, both of whom were, of course, assassinated.

But did you know that George Washington, the first president, the man for whom Presidents Day is named and arguably the greatest of the great presidents, almost was assassinated as well in the volatile days leading up to the birth of the country on July 4, 1776.

It’s all detailed in a riveting – and, to be honest, also frightening – book by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and historian John Mensch entitled, “The First Conspiracy, The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington.”

What better book to read today – Monday, Presidents Day – than one like this?

There has always been talk of what would have happened through the 1960s with the Vietnam War and all the social unrest had Kennedy lived, and also what would have taken place in the Reconstruction period following the Civil War if Lincoln had survived to oversee it.

Now, with this new book and the revelation it provides, we are left to wonder what would have happened had Washington been eliminated from the process just as the Revolutionary War – the birth of our nation with its breaking away from England -- was beginning.

Washington was, as mentioned, a great president, but what doesn’t get nearly as much run – or enough, really – is that he was also a tremendous military general. In fact, with all due respect to the others, it could be argued that he might be not just the best general in the history of this country’s military, but the best in the history of the world.

That’s not a stretch, for Washington, with his leadership both on and off the battlefield – on it with his ability to outsmart the British at every crucial turn, and off it with his ability to make his men, and some women in support roles, actually believe they could pull it off – he orchestrated what could be the greatest military upset in history. He took a bunch of commoners – such only because they had no military training whatsoever – and guided them to victory over the most powerful army in the world at the time.

Without Washington, it’s iffy – at best – that the Colonists would have won. Thus, this country’s existence could have been quashed before it ever started.

As Americans, it seems almost a responsibility that we need to find out more about this assassination attempt.

Anyway, enjoy Presidents Day, and its meaning to honor all the chief executives in U.S. history.