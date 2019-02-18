JACKSON TWP. Tam O’Shanter in Jackson Township was a favorite golf course to hundreds of local golfers for 90 years. The property has been well maintained during those years and has been considered by many as a jewel in the middle of many local housing and commercial developments.

The family who owned the course wanted to close the business for the past several years. They had explored options to sell it as a golf course and were unsuccessful in finding a buyer.

The family decided it needed to go in a different direction to sell the land. In May 2017, it asked for a zoning change and got it from the Jackson Township trustees in the summer of 2017. Some residents living close to the property got enough signatures to put the issue on the November 2017 ballot when voters said yes to the proposed sale and use of the property.

Tam O’Shanter officially closed its doors and its greens in November 2018. The website has a thank you note posted.

“They (the owners) negotiated an option to sell the majority of the parcel to Stark Parks at reduced rates for use as a passive park and they also wanted to donate some acreage to Jackson Township Parks for an active park,” wrote president of the trustees Todd Hawke in an email. “In doing so, the family requested a rezone of a smaller portion of the parcel for commercial development along Fulton Road NW. This re-zone was recommended for approval by the Regional Planning Commission and the Jackson Township Zoning Commission. It was subsequently approved by the Jackson Township Trustees and the voters.”

Fiscal Officer and Economic Development Director Randy Gonzalez said there is a purchase agreement for the 62 acres of commercially zoned property on the corner of Fulton and Everhard with ABC Development in Medina.

“They (ABC Development) have submitted a plan to the Stark County Regional Planning Commission and it’s been approved," Gonzalez said. “The company is working with the trustees and Stark Parks and we’ve seen several design phases. The area is going to be something different than anything else in the county. There will be an active park, a non-active park area and commercial property all in the same area.”

Stark Parks purchased 200 acres at a reduced rate and will use it as a non-active park. And, the family donated 20 acres to township for an active park. The trustees purchased another 20 acres for the new park.

Trustees are in the process of planning the 40-acre park that will be located midway between Dressler and Fulton. Gonzalez said it will be a few hundred yards east of the old white barn. The entrance to all of the areas including Stark Parks and the Jackson park will be off of Fulton Road.

He also said there are plans in the works to create an intersection at the entrance and to improve the intersection at Fulton and Everhard with new turn lanes.

“There are a lot of partners at the table working together to develop a master plan to make the entire 300 acres a cohesive complex,” Gonzalez said. “Stark Parks and the township will share pavilions, restrooms and parking lots. We are all working hand-in-hand, including ABC Development, to build what’s needed by all.”

Hawke wrote that the township’s intention is “to set up a number of fields to create a soccer/lacrosse complex to assist in being able to host larger tournaments in the township.”

“For the Jackson Parks section, we are planning on putting in sports fields for soccer and lacrosse, pavilions, restrooms and playgrounds, etc.," Hawke wrote. "We are also discussing needs with the Jackson youth organizations for soccer and lacrosse. Having the mix of passive parks adjacent to the active parks is similar to how South Park functions with the Jackson Bog. This will be a very good combination use of land and keeping a large amount of green space within the Township.”

Trustee John Pizzino added that while the park is in the development phase, residents may see some movement forward soon.

“We are working with Stark Parks, the school district and other partners to see what they need from the park,” Pizzino said. “There will be much more happening there in the next few months.”