The building off Cleveland Avenue NW in Lake Township has been vacant for several years.

LAKE TWP. The former Jr. Steineck's Bakery building, built in 1886, was demolished Monday.

The building has been vacant for several years until Mark and Meredith Steineck, owner of Steineck's Bakery in Mineral City, purchased it again in November 2016.

The building was Jr. Steineck's bakery from 1964 through Feb. 5, 1973. It had been the site of multiple businesses over the years, including a bakery/pizza shop, an antiques store and a paintball business, until it became vacant and Mark Steineck purchased it in 2016.