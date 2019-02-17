The New Democrats wallow in their liberalism and are proud to be called progressives. But is that really the case or are these just a couple of new words to replace the ancient terms of Baal and Molech?



A little bit of Bible history needs to be explained in order to bring the ancient terms up to date with the more modern definitions. First we must look back in time, and see how Baal was worshiped. Actually, there were two gods which were essentially worshiped the same way, Baal and Molech. Two practices in particular are mentioned in Scripture. First was sexual orgies "under every green tree," where promiscuity and perverted sex acts were the norm. Second was passing of their babies through the fire. This was murdering the babies that resulted from the orgies by throwing them alive into a fire pit to be burned to death. These things were done in the name of the pagan idol-gods Baal and Molech.



The people believed in the philosophy of "eat, drink, and be merry." In other words there were no absolutes...it was a society of "anything goes."



How are we doing this today? The gods have been renamed "Sexual Freedom" and "A Woman’s Right to Choose." The religion is called "Pleasure and Convenience."



We live in an age of loose moral standards, where it is acceptable and encouraged for us to have sexual partners outside of marriage. Just watch television; There is hardly a show on tv that does not glorify hunting sexual partners, or having such relationships without being married first.



Then when the seed bears fruit, we murder the unborn baby. One method of abortion is a saline/chemical solution injected into the womb which literally burns the baby to death. Another is to go in with a knife and cut the baby up (torture and cutting also being a popular form of satanic worship). Then there is the partial birth abortion, where they crack open the skull of a partially born child and suck out the brains with a vacuum.



So when you hear terms like liberalism and progressive, remember that these terms are nothing new, they are just cleaned up palpable expressions to cover the evils of times gone past. They are anti-God today just like they were in Bible days.



See you next Sunday



Bob Fettes is a semi-retired Cambridge businessman and columnist for The Sunday Jeffersonian. He can be reached at nancopiz@yahoo.com.