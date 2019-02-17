SPRINGFIELD TWP. Township police said they are investigating the "suspicious" death of a young woman whose body was found at a local motel.

According to a news release from Springfield Police Department, at approximately midnight Saturday officers were dispatched to the Office Motel, 1922 Massillon Road, on a report of an unresponsive female. They found a woman, approximately 20 years old, in one of the motel's cabins.

Detectives and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office have identified the woman, but her name is not being released, pending notification of relatives.

The death is considered as coming "under suspicious circumstances," the report said, and further investigation is needed along with forensic testing to determine the cause of death.