The crash that sent four people and a trooper to area hospitals remains under investigation.

JACKSON TWP. Troopers and investigators with the Ohio Highway Patrol's traffic crash reconstruction team continued Friday to investigate the Thursday afternoon I-77 crash that sent a trooper and four other people to area hospitals.

Lt. Leo Shirkey of the patrol's Canton post said Friday that investigators "still have interviews to do to determine" the cause of the 1:15 p.m. wreck.

A Canton-area man was admitted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A trooper and three other people involved in the eight-vehicle crash were treated at area hospitals and then released, he said.

The crash closed both southbound lanes between Portage and Shuffel streets NW for about an hour before one of the southbound lanes was opened.

Investigators continued to sort out the details on Friday.

Shirkey said they know that a trooper was on the southbound right berm investigating a two-vehicle crash and traffic was approaching, also moving in the right lane.

Trooper Robert Chapman had been called about 12:30 p.m. to that crash, according to an article in The Canton Repository. About 45 minutes later, six vehicles crashed just north of Chapman's parked cruiser. A tractor-trailer was pushed into a concrete barrier and bounced off the barrier into the back of the cruiser, according to the article.

Shirkey said further crash details will be announced upon completion of the investigation.

