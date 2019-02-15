Laser Lights

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., beginning Feb. 15, the Akron Zoo is hosting unique, new event to light up the cold winter nights called Laser Lights. A portion of the zoo will come alive with dancing, dazzling laser lights. Guests can see featured animals like penguins, lemurs, Komodo dragons and more. An area of the zoo’s Komodo Kingdom Education Center will be transformed into the Glow Zone with glowing decorations, mirrors and more. The cost is $5 per person and free to zoo members. Tickets are available online. For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call 330-375-2550. Laser lights runs Feb. 15 to 16, 21 to 23, Feb. 28 and March 1 to 2.

'2 Across'

Theatre 8:15 presents “2 Across” by Jerry Marge at 8:15 p.m. from Feb. 15-23. Two strangers meet on a train to New York. Both are doing the NY Times crossword. She is an organized sensible psychologist; he is a free spirit unemployed ad exec. She is a crossword pro; he always quits. When he tosses his puzzle away, she snaps “Crosswords are a metaphor for life, those who finish succeed; those who don’t fail!” Now he vows to finish. Why? Because he is a competitor and she is attractive. This starts an 80-minute ride described by critics as hilarious, witty, romantic and wonderfully entertaining. Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. The theatre is at 4740 Massillon Road. For reservations call 330-896-0339. To purchase tickets, visit www.theatre815.com.

President's Day activities

Join in President’s Day activities on Feb. 18 at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton, through activities offered throughout the day. The McKinley Gallery will host tours celebrating President William McKinley from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet and greet President McKinley from noon to 2 p.m. The planetarium will run shorts throughout the day and there will be plenty of animal and science shows throughout the day. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.