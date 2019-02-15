President’s Day Activities

Visit the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 to celebrate President’s Day with activities and tours of the museum. Canton’s own President William McKinley will host McKinley Gallery tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum is at 800 McKinley Monument Drive, Canton.

Design Challenge

The NASA Engineering Design Challenge begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Paul & Carol David YMCA in Jackson Township. Through March 20, attendees will work with solar energy, using raw materials and the design process, skype with NASA engineers and much more. Visit www.ymcastark.org/nasa-design-challenge for complete program details and how to register.

Giant Games

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Jackson Township Branch Library, stop by for some giant fun with oversized games. Play giant Jenga, Checkers, Tic-Tac-Toe, or Dominos. Bring a friend along to play with or make a new one! Age group is kindergarten through fifth grade.

Love Letters

The Canton Palace Theater presents "Love Letters," America's long-running play starring iconic TV star Barbara Eden and Hal Linden, from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 24. It’s the late A.R. Gurney’s most famous Broadway production is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Two friends, rebellious Melissa Gardner and straight-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III have exchanged notes, cards and letters with each other for over 50 years. Tickets range from $30 to $50 and can be purchased by visiting www.cantonpalacetheatre .com.