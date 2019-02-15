NEW FRANKLIN Jumping in the lake will take on a whole new meaning Feb. 23 at Portage Lakes State Park swim beach when approximately 1,000 brave souls will become “polar people” and jump in the lake at the 16th annual Polar Bear Jump.

The funds raised will benefit the Akron-Canton Foodbank.

“This event greatly contributes to our efforts to fight hunger, and it wouldn’t be successful without the community’s support,” said Dan Flowers president and CEO of the Akron-Canton Foodbank.

Flowers said he has brought his family to jump, and they see community leaders bring their staff out to jump.

“It amazes me how many people come together on this February afternoon to jump in the lake," he said. "Though the event takes place over a few short hours, the funds raised will help provide our community nearly 500,000 meals and makes a lasting impact.”

The jump has helped many community organizations since its beginnings in 2004. It all began when Kelly and Heather Pariso and neighbors Jeff and Debbie Fulkman began the jump in their backyard as something to do in the winter at the lakes. Kelly Pariso brought up the idea at a winter gathering of neighbors and they laughed at him. He went home, printed up flyers and passed them out to all the neighbors.

“It is kind of the half way through winter mark," Kelly Pariso said.

That first year they had 70 jumpers and raised $13,000. Through the years, the jump idea, once laughed at, has raised more than $1.2 million for a variety of charities and averages more than 800 jumpers a year, not to mention the chilly chickens that pay but don’t jump. Those chickens are well represented by a brave jumper in a chicken costume each year.

“We’re beyond grateful for the Pariso’s and everyone else involved with the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club,” said Flowers.

Pariso said there are so many worthy causes and one of the theories among the Polar Bears is that they want it to be local, meaningful and impactful.

“Food insecurity is a big deal. We felt the foodbank was a good overlying resource for so many causes and if we gave to them it would trickle down to all the rest of the groups," He said. "It helps everybody fight that hunger.

The foodbank benefits every other year and the Ronald McDonald House and the Rotary Camp for kids with disabilities benefits on the opposite years.

If you are a warm-hearted person that is willing to freeze your body to help others than sign up at www.portagelakespolarbearclub.com or the Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club Facebook page. The cost is $30 a person. Organize a team from your company or a group of friends and raise money as a team from family and friends. Most people will pay for someone to jump in the lake, especially when the water is ice cold.

If you want to help but don’t feel like breaking the ice to jump in, become a Chilly Chicken. Sign up on the website or the Facebook page, donate, and come out, if you can brave the cold, and watch the chicken jump in to represent your donation.

To join in the chilly fun just sign up yourself or a team. The fun begins at 12:30 p.m. with registration and the jump begins at 2 p.m. Every dollar donated helps provide four meals. Raise $100 and get a t-shirt or raise $500 or more and become a VIPB (Very Important Polar Bear). Kelly said that KNR Law Firm and First Energy have been huge supporters each year and have a friendly competition going.

The park is at 5031 Manchester Road. For questions, contact portagelakespolarbearclub@yahoo.com