LAKEMORE An ordinance authorizing all actions necessary to affect an opt-out natural gas aggregation program was approved at the Feb. 4 council meeting.

Council finds it in the best interest of the village and certain natural gas consumers located within the incorporated areas to offer an opt-out program. The village has the authority to aggregate the retail natural gas loads within the village and enter into service agreements for the sale and purchase of natural gas. The aggregation would occur automatically except where any person elects to opt out. It will not take affect unless approved by the majority of the electors voting upon the proposed ballot question.

“I think this is a good opportunity for both the village and residents,” said Mayor Rick Justice. It is an opportunity to get cheaper gas and to get grants.”

Other actions

- Also approved was a resolution requesting that the Summit County Fiscal Officer make an advanced payment of tax funds from tax year 2018 payable in 2019 to the village treasury.

- An emergency resolution to approve the renewal of the Workers Compensation group rating program offered by Care Works Comp was approved. Renewing the program for 2020 is at a cost of $202.

- Read for the first time was a resolution authorizing the mayor to accept the proposal from Hammontree and Associates to perform a hydraulic water analysis. It would include a hydrant flow study and hydraulic water model analysis. A hydraulic study is required to facilitate planning and improvements to the water system. The project estimated cost is $10,250. To be approved at the March 4 meeting.

- The Fire Department announced a free program for those who qualify to receive car seats. Those with Medicaid, SNAP and WIC could qualify and should call the department for an appointment. The department will hold safety training and installation of the seat’s on March 13. Call 330-733-6125 to schedule an appointment.

- Council President Rich Cole thanked the Department of Public Services for their dedicated, diligent work to the village as they worked on multiple water main breaks in the recent week.

Announcements

- Feb. 16: The Lakemore United Methodist Church Swiss Steak Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. The dinner is $8.

- Feb. 18: SUPER Learning Center is hosting a free skating party at the SpringLake Roller Rink. Skating is free from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free and skate rental is $3.

Feb. 23: A quarter auction sponsored by the Port Summit Rotary Club will be held at SUPER Learning Center. The funds raised will go toward a free learn to swim and water safety program to be held this summer at Melanie Lake (Kim Tam).

- Councilman Chad Lance reminded residents that the extreme cold can lead to pipes bursting. Leave cabinet doors open under sinks on outside walls and if there is a place known to freeze leave the faucet on a slow drip.

- Councilman Sam Ray advised residents to visit the website for the newest regulations on recycling. It is important to make the changes to minimize the cost as the cost to Republic directly affects the cost to the village. Visit www.lakemoreohio.org for the information.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Feb. 19 at the Municipal Building, 1400 Main St.