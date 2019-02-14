Feb. 15

- The Cleveland Clinic Akron General will hold a free casual one-mile “Healthy Strides” indoor walk at the Health and Wellness Centers in Green at noon. The walk will be preceded by a brief informative talk by Akron General physicians and caregivers. Registration not required. Meet at front entrance to the facility located at 1940 Town Park Blvd.

- Children ages 9 to 15 can learn international-style target archery and test their marksmanship at an indoor range from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The program is good for beginning and practiced archers. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Must be 50 inches or taller. Cost is $10 per person and registration is required. The event is held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave. For more information or to register, visit summitmetroparks.org or call 330-865-8065.

- From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., bring your own hotdogs and buns to cook over an open fire, and the Summit County Metro Parks will provide the drinks and condiments at the School’s Out Cookout. Then, hike with a naturalist to investigate what animals are doing at this time of year. Dress for the weather. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road.

Feb. 16

- Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Road, is hosting a Valentine's Swiss Steak Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children between the ages of 4 and 12. The dinner includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, bread, homemade dessert and beverage. Carry-out is available.

- At 11 a.m., children from Pre-K to grade 6 are invited to attend a Pirate and Mermaid Tea Party at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Kids will enjoy a swashbuckling tea party with their favorite adult. If you wish, come dressed as a pirate or mermaid. Participants will make a craft, hear a story and have tea party refreshments. Bring your favorite tea cup. We will also have special guests from Hoover High School’s musical The Little Mermaid! The program is free. To register call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- From 10:30 a.m. to noon, families with children 9 and older will play different games to build archery skills. Participants must have already taken one of our Intro to Archery programs. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Must be 50 inches or taller. Registration is required. For more information, call 330-865-8065. The program is at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave.

- From 1 to 2:30 p.m., couples 18 and older will play different games to build archery skills in a fun and exciting way. Participants must have already taken one of the Intro to Archery programs. All equipment and hands-on instruction provided. Registration is required call 330-865-8065. The event is being held at Firestone Metro Park/Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Ave.

- From 4:30 to 7 p.m., Grace United Church of Christ (UCC) in Uniontown is hosting a Swiss steak dinner. Bring your favorite Valentine, family and friends to avoid the crowded restaurants, or treat yourself to a night out to share a table and meet others in the community. The menu includes Swiss steak, noodles, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw or applesauce, green beans, rolls, coffee or tea, and choice of dessert. Hot dogs are available as an alternative for children. Church youth will sell pop for $1. Dinner is $9 for adults and $4 for age 4 to 12 and children 3 and under are free. No reservations are needed and walk-in carryout meals are welcome. Gluten-free meals only must be ordered in advance. Call 330-699-3255.

Feb. 17

- Take a guided 2-mile lantern hike at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about the history of the area and experience the beauty of nature at night. Lanterns will be provided Meet near the Nature Center, 13480 Congress Lake Avenue.

Feb. 18

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is$12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.

- Akron General will also celebrate Heart Month with the Cuyahoga Falls Library at 6 p.m. with an “Innovations in Heart Disease Prevention” talk. The talk is about preventing heart disease by understanding and managing your risk factors: smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, being overweight or obese, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol use and family history of heart disease. Register for the talk under the online event calendar at cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

- The Master Gardener Volunteers of Summit County is hosting informative gardening presentations at 8 a.m. March 1 at Todaro’s Party Center, 1820 Akron Peninsula Road. Four speakers will present each day and a silent auction, raffle baskets, book sales, bulb sales and more will be on the agenda. Sessions continue until 2:30 p.m. Registration for the full two-day series is $60 per person; one day tickets are $37.50. Registration will close on Feb. 18. Buffet breakfast and lunch are included in the ticket price. To register, or for more information and a list of session titles, visit the Summit County Master Gardener website at http://www.summitmastergardeners.org/

Feb. 19

- See the full moon on a snowshoe hike from 7 to 9 p.m. at Munroe Falls Metro Park/Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave. Snowshoeing is a great way to get out and enjoy the winter season. Join a naturalist for a brief lesson followed by a snowshoe hike. A limited number of snowshoes are available to use free of charge, or you may bring your own. Register in advance by calling 330-865-8065.

Feb. 22

- Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, executive chair of GOJO, is the featured speaker at its the Women’s Endowment Fund of Akron Community Foundation’s “For Women, Forever” annual dinner on March 5. The Judith A. Read Tribute Award recipient is Norma Rist who co-founded the Women’s Endowment Fund in 1993, is a celebrated champion of advocating for female leadership in Akron through business and nonprofit communities. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased until Feb. 22 at www.ForWomenForever.org. For more information about the event, visit www.akroncf.org/WEFAnnualDinner or call 330-376-8522.

Feb. 23

- Youth Theatrical Classes will be held through April 13 at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. Classes are for children ages 4 to young adult. Classes are divided into age groups at different times. Students will perform a free demonstration for family and friends April 13. The cost of the classes is $85. To register or for more information call 330-896-0339 or email: info@theatre815.com.

- Join a naturalist from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to see what plants and animals will be growing, flying over or waking up in March at Summit Lake and in the Metro Parks. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program will be held at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier Street.

Feb. 24

- From 1 to 2:30 p.m., find out where turtles, dragonflies, frogs and other aquatic creatures go during winter. Stroll the Towpath Trail to learn the amazing ways these animals survive the cold. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program will be held at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Wilbeth Road Trailhead 392 W. Wilbeth Road.

Feb. 25

Auditions for “The Boys Next Door” will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. There are parts for seven adult men and two adult women. Performances will be May 10 to 25. For more information call 330-896-0339 or visit www.threatre815.com.

Feb. 27

- Children ages 8 and up will conduct hands-on nature-themed science experiments with a naturalist from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wild Science. The program will be held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton Street. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065.

Feb. 28

- Cleveland Clinic Akron General is holding a free heart health event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Odom Boulevard Branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library, 600 Vernon Odom Blvd. Clinical experts from the Heart and Vascular Center will answer your heart health questions. Free blood pressure screenings will be available.