Feb. 15

- St. Raphael Center, 4365 Fulton Drive NW, is expanding its community programming with the St. Padre Pio Prayer Group. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Mass prior to the meeting. The group continues to learn about this amazing modern-day saint.

- Stark Parks is hosting Indoor Winter Movie Night, presented by the Stark County District Library, at 6 p.m. at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park, 5712 12th St. NW, Perry Twp. Visit www.starkparks.com for more details.

Feb. 16

- At 11 a.m., children from Pre-K to grade 6 are invited to attend a Pirate and Mermaid Tea Party at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Kids will enjoy a swashbuckling tea party with their favorite adult. If you wish, come dressed as a pirate or mermaid. Participants will make a craft, hear a story and have tea party refreshments. Bring your favorite tea cup. We will also have special guests from Hoover High School’s musical The Little Mermaid! The program is free. To register call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 17

- Take a guided 2-mile lantern hike at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about the history of the area and experience the beauty of nature at night. Lanterns will be provided Meet near the Nature Center.

- Canton Christian Women’s Connection will host the “Love One Another” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairways at Arrowhead, 1500 Rogwin Cir. SW., North Canton. Cost is $13 and all inclusive. The program features a presentation on the Underground Railroad with Rick Artzner. Doug Dickson will be Speaking on “The Search for Significance. Vocals by Jim Gindlesberger. RSVP by Feb. 17. Call Sherry at 330-837-6552 Or email cantoncwc@aol.com. Complimentary childcare/gluten free meal upon request.

Feb. 18

- Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique, and safety then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. The program is for ages 12 and up and the cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only please. The program is weather dependent and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program in the case of a cancellation. Register at https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/1289.

- The Massillon Public Library's next session of Story Times will begin Feb. 18. Family Story Time, for all ages up to grade 6, will be on Monday evenings from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Little Listeners Story Time, for children ages 3 to 5, will be on Wednesdays from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and features lively tales and participatory activities. Tyke Tales Story Time, for children ages 0 to 18 months, will be on Thursdays from 10:15 to 10:35 a.m., followed by a short playtime. Tots and Toddlers, a sprinkling of stories, songs and laughter for ages 18 months to 3 years, is offered on Thursday mornings from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Simply Stories is for all ages and will be held on Fridays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. It is designed to emphasize books and the arts of reading and storytelling. Kids are welcome to bring a friend and enjoy listening to stories. All ages are welcome, but the interest level may be from ages 3-8. For more information call 330-832-5037. All Story Times will run through March 2. The library is at 208 Lincoln Way E.

- At 3 p.m. the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E, is offering Basics of Digital Photo Editing. Learn digital photo editing with basic software on the Windows 10 operating system. Bring your photos on a flash drive for editing during the class. Prerequisites are experience using a computer and accessing the Internet. The class is free and registration is required. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- At 6:30 p.m., the Massillon Public Library invites the public to Policing in Massillon OH: Protect and Swerve with retired Massillon Police Sergeant Brian Muntean and active MPD Officer Teddy Hyatt. Get the real scoop from a recently retired officer sharing local law enforcement stories. If you enjoyed Sgt. Muntean’s postings on the MPD social media pages, you’ll love his new Amazon bestseller that shows the good, the bad and the ugly of policing in our hometown. Autographed books will be available for purchase for $10. No registration is required. For more information, call Sherie Brown at 330-832-9831, ext. 314. The Massillon Public Library is located at 208 Lincoln Way East. The Second Street entrance is handicap accessible.

Feb. 19

At 5:30 p.m., the Massillon Public Library presents Family Movie Night. When Lewis goes to live with his eccentric Uncle Jonathan in a decrepit old house that gives off a cryptic `tick tock' sound, he soon learns that his uncle and the spirited neighbor. No registration is required. Doors are open at 5:15 p.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Free snacks. For more information, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 317 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 20

- The Massillon Public Library is holding a Pinterest program, DIY Braided Wire Rings Class at 6 p.m. Learn to make a one-of-a-kind braided wire ring to keep or give as a gift. All supplies provided. Registration is required for the free class. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Limit 15 participants. For information or to register call 330-832-9831 ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- Join students, faculty and staff for speaker Ron Ponder who will discuss “what’s next” in the civil rights movement. Ponder, owner and CEO of Ponder Systems Media and Marketing, will focus on the evolution of the civil rights struggle and the next steps during his talk at noon in room M101 in the Business and Entrepreneurial Center at Stark State, 6200 Frank Ave. NW, Jackson Twp.

Feb. 21

- At 2 p.m., Stark State Akron will host a slam poetry competition featuring poets who read their works without props, costumes or music. The campus is at 360 Perkins St. RSVP the day before the event to kchhay@starkstate.edu.

Feb. 23

- Youth Theatrical Classes will be held Feb. 23 through April 13 at Theatre 8:15, located at 4740 Massillon Road, Green. Classes are for children ages 4 to young adult. Classes are divided into age groups at different times. Students will perform a free demonstration for family and friends on April 13. The cost of the classes is $85. To register or for more information, call 330-896-0339 or email: info@theatre815.com.

- Students can prep for the ACT in a one-day session which is packed with review and strategies for time-strapped students to achieve higher ACT scores. The session will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aultman College, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton. The workshop is $99 and offers tips and problem-solving techniques, practice questions published by ACT and a review of core subjects in a condensed format. Lunch and materials are included. Financial aid also is available for qualifying students. To register or for information, call Laura Icardi at 330-722-7235, or email licardi@ActTestPrep.info. Check out the website atwww.ActTestPrep.info or Facebook.

Feb. 25

- At noon and 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to join either of two Monday Book Clubs, as it discusses "The Fault in Our Stars" by John Green. The book clubs are free and open to the public and no registration is required. Chose the time that works best for your schedule. For more information, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312, or log onto: www.massillonlibrary.org.

Feb. 26

- Walsh University's 2019 John Woolman Lectures will feature Professor Thomas Hibbs, Dean of the Honors College and Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Culture at Baylor University, on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27. At 7:30 p.m., Hibbs will lecture on the topic of Friendship. The lecture takes place at Johnson Center 106, 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW. Free online registration is available.

- The Single Seniors are holding a luncheon at noon at Meyer’s Landing, 1326 Whipple Avenue NW. Participants pay for their own meal. Reservations required. Call Norma at 330-452-5889.

- At 7:30 p.m. Kent State University Stark presents Mary Frances Berry, one of the most visible and respected activists in the cause of civil rights, gender equality and social justice. The program is free but, attendees need tickets. Tickets are available in the Main Hall information desk and limited to two per person. Pick up tickets Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last.

Feb. 28

Stark State will host a slam poetry competition at 2 p.m. at in room M101, 6200 Frank Ave. NW. The event will feature poets who read their works without props, costumes or music. RSVP for the event the day before to kchhay@starkstate.edu.