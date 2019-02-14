NEW FRANKLIN New Franklin continues to work towards upgrading its dispatch equipment to remain a primary center following the state changing some of the requirements for a community to remain a primary center.

During the Feb. 6 meeting, City Council approved an agreement with Priority Dispatch for the purchase of emergency medical software and training for the New Franklin Dispatch Center. Council also approved an agreement with Stephen Campbell Associates for the purchase of the Eventide NexLog 740 Recording System.

Mayor Paul Adamson said he believes the city is getting this equipment at the best price possible and the new recording system will allow it to expand what phone calls are recorded. Right now, the city is able to record 16 lines, which includes dispatch lines and a handful of extensions. The new recording system will allow for up to 24 lines to be recorded. Also recorded using several lines are the police and fire radios. The city may use one of the slots to record the administration building phone line.

The new medical software will allow dispatchers to give step-by-step instructions until emergency responders arrive.

Costs for the software and training is $32,166 and the new recording system is $21,969.

In other business Feb. 6, council:

- Approved to modify and adopt compensation rates for part-time police officers. Adamson said this will help the city compete more in bringing in quality candidates. The department recently had two part-time resignations. Adamson said at some point the city may have to explore hiring more full-time help.

- Approved for New Franklin to take all actions necessary to accept Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) Energized Community Grants.

- Approved authorizing New Franklin to obtain pavement marking striping services under the Summit County Engineers bid.

- Approved authorizing New Franklin to enter into an amendment of the memorandum of understanding with the Summit County Health District for stromwater services for the years 2014 to 2018 as previously entered into.

- Approved to reappoint GPD Group as city engineer for New Franklin for 2019 and 2020 and authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with GPD Group for city engineering services.

- Approved a resolution clarifying the compensation benefits available to the New Franklin police captain.

- Approved to modify the training rate for part-time probationary firefighters/paramedics.

- Heard from Adamson about an issue which has come up again in regards to semi-trucks idling all night long. He said the city has a noise ordinance that prohibits loud machinery between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The city plans to get a legal opinion on if trucks idling all night violates the noise ordinance. The next step would be to then inform the police and then go out and warn people. Violating the noise ordinance is a fourth degree misdemeanor. Councilman David Stock said there are some states you cannot idle semi-trucks.

- Heard from Adamson also that the Polar Bear Jump will take place Feb. 23. He also said recently the floors in the Tudor House were refinished and they came out fabulous. The city adjusted the rates to rent the facility and he said people have been reserving the facility.

- Announced that Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) will be coming to the city from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12 at city hall to help people with their city income tax forms.

The next New Franklin Council meeting is set to begin immediately following the committee meetings, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at New Franklin City Hall.