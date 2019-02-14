Multi-vehicle crash involving trooper's cruiser, trucks blocks traffic for hours.

JACKSON TWP. All three lanes of Interstate 77 South are closed to traffic at the Shuffel Road exit, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

A crash closed the highway shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Several vehicles, including two tractor trailers, a car and a state trooper's cruiser, were involved in the crash between Shuffel and Portage Street NW.

There were several other collisions behind the main crash, but it was not clear how many vehicles were involved.

All injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to Jackson Township Police and the OSP dispatcher.

Emergency crews were still working to clear the scene at 3:30 p.m.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at the Shuffel Road exit.

Traffic in the northbound lanes also has been slowed by the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

Check back for more details as they become available.